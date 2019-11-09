On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the fighting of World War I came to an end in Europe, marking the conclusion of what many people said and hoped would be the war to end all wars. Three years to the day later, an unknown WWI soldier was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, with similar ceremonies taking place on the same date in England’s Westminster Abbey and France’s Arc de Triomphe. The day became known as Armistice Day.
Following World War II, the name of the Nov. 11th holiday was changed officially to Veterans Day — a day to recognize all veterans who fought for our nation in times of war, especially remembering those who died in service to their country. On Monday — across the nation and here in Steele County — the veterans who fought for us will be remembered.
The ceremonies continue to take on an added poignancy this year in light of the American soldiers still in harm’s way in distant lands. Indeed, just since the September 11th terrorist attacks on the United States, millions of military men and women have helped defend our nation. No matter how we feel about or have felt about these distant conflicts, we must support our soldiers who are defending this country. Their willingness to make the supreme sacrifice in battle is a shining example to us all of how we should look upon our service to our country.
But we should honor not only the veterans who made the supreme sacrifice, but all men and women who have served their nation in the military, especially those who have gone into battle. Think of the sacrifices they have made — sacrifices that include being separated from their families for months, even years. Some came home wounded. Many came home having seen scenes of battle that they will never forget and after living with the very real possibility that any day could be their last day alive. And when they return, many have to face a new battle — the battle of having to adjust to life after having seen what they saw.
In his inaugural address to the nation nearly 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy, paraphrasing the mystic Kahlil Gibran, said to the American people, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” By their actions, veterans have shown us what it means not to ask what the country can do for us, but showing us what each of us should be willing to do for our country.
That example is especially important this year — an election year the likes of which have not been seen in this nation in generations, if ever; an election which threatened, and still threatens, to tear this nation apart. The example of these brave men and women demonstrates to us all that there is something greater than acting in our own self-interest, and that that greater something is the willingness to fight for the common good.
To the military veterans who have served and for those who currently serve, a grateful nation thanks you.
Owatonna People’s Press editorials are the opinion of the Press editorial board. Other editorials, columns, letters, photographs and cartoons appearing on this page are the opinions of the authors and artists and not necessarily the People’s Press.