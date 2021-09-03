This September, students return to a traditional classroom after over a year of uncertainty. After months of social isolation, disconnection from critical support and inequitable virtual learning environments, our goal at Big Brothers Big Sisters is to ensure all youth have the support and confidence they need to thrive and succeed during this school year.
September is Big Brothers Big Sisters Month across North America, and our message is “It Takes a Village” to empower youth and give them the access and opportunity they need to achieve their full potential.
So, what does this mean? How can we as a community empower youth? One way is through mentorship. Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) offers several different opportunities for local community members to mentor school age youth during the school day.
In 2020, BBBS partnered with local area middle school AVID programs. AVID is a college and career readiness program that helps to close the opportunity gap in education and prepare students for college, career, and life. We developed a 100% virtual mentoring program that occurs during the student’s class time. BBBS matches 8th grade AVID students with local community members who meet twice a month for 30 minutes on a virtual platform.
Volunteers don’t have to leave work, they can simply mentor right from their desks. Activities are provided to the volunteer and there is little to no prep time is needed. Activities include career exploration, student interview of volunteer, goal setting, time management and much more. The activity coincides with what the students are working on in the classroom and gives the student a different perspective on the curriculum.
With classes back in session, BBBS is looking for over 100 new volunteers to mentor in our School-site programs. Besides the virtual mentoring opportunity with AVID, our agency also partners with Owatonna Middle School REACH program. The REACH program works with students that have high academic potential but often face additional obstacles in life. REACH mentors are matched with a sixth, seventh or eighth grade REACH students and meet at OMS twice a month on Wednesdays during the REACH class time. They work on goal setting, team building and life skills that impact the whole youth not just the student.
BBBS also has our traditional Community-based program available. This program matches an adult with a youth, and they spend time doing things they both enjoy. From BBBS sponsored activities to bike rides, going for ice cream or simply making dinner. With over 250 youth currently waiting for a mentor, there has never been a better time to sign up. No matter the program, we match our volunteers with youth based on interests and compatibility, so these relationships are built to last.
As the saying goes, it takes a village. We are the village, and the time is now. Let’s take this opportunity to stand with our youth and join them where they are at. Together we can give every youth the opportunity to achieve success.