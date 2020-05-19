I don’t know about you, but I’ve had a very unexpected couple of months!
Back in February we reported to you that I would be stepping down as president of United Way of Steele County in mid-April. Then in March we learned we were all going to be affected by a global pandemic and many accommodations were going to be required of us. I have been at the helm of UWSC throughout this time and will formally hand over the leadership to Annette Duncan on June 1. She is going to be amazing and I can’t wait to see how the agency evolves under her guidance.
So, this is my last column. I really don’t want to spend my final time with you talking about the effects of the novel coronavirus on our culture – we’ve all heard a lot. However, like all of you, the existence of COVID-19 has deeply affected my last few months on the job – so I think it’s fair to make sure you know what UWSC has been working on for the last 60 or so days.
Even though our remarkable staff and crew – Neil, Tom, Andi, and Leah – have been working remotely, we have been focused and intent on providing the best service we can to the community. We have been able to keep “business as usual” meaning we’ve accomplished everything that is necessary to the functioning of our organization such as board and committee meetings, attending and presenting at civic clubs, and community engagement work – all at a social distance. We’ve also added a lot of COVID-19 related activity as well.
From the very beginning of the Stay at Home order we began collecting, creating and curating local COVID information and resources. We understood that there was the entire internet full of information but hardly any of it was local information. We created info sheets on local School Closings, Health Resources, Financial Information all of which were linked on our dedicated webpage. We listed volunteer opportunities and immediate needs of local nonprofit agencies.
These web pages and info sheets were quickly and expertly created by our Neil Lyons and Tom Worhach and lovingly updated every day for the first month and as needed more recently. These two unsung heroes, along with Andi, also started a weekly newsletter to help keep our subscribers connected and informed. My heartful thanks goes to them for undertaking this monstrous task with a “can-do” and grateful attitude of service to our community. If you want to be added to our distribution list send an email to Neil at uwadmin@unitedwaysteelecounty.org Our COVID resource page is unitedwaysteelecounty.org/covid-19.
The UWSC Board of Directors realized immediately that COVID would have an economic impact on our area that perhaps we could address in some way. However, it wasn’t immediately clear what that impact would look like and if the local need was going to be consistent with the mission of serving families and individuals in our community.
We knew we needed to study the local conditions in order to build the most effective and responsible intervention. An Emergency Fund Task Force was convened to meet weekly via zoom and discuss data we’ve been compiling as well as potential relief programming. Staff and Board members have made personal phone calls to UWSC Partner Agencies and business supporters to learn how their operations, their staff, their networks and families have been affected.
They learned that adequate early relief funding from government and foundations was received by families and agencies. We can also be thankful for the stability of our local manufacturing base in Steele County for managing to safely maintain their employment environments – for now. The UWSC Board, Task Force, and staff realizes that the surge of local coronavirus infection is still yet to come. UWSC will have help for our agencies and those individuals and families who have been economically affected by the pandemic, soon.
United Way of Steele County is going to need your help more than ever this year. Our agencies have been hit hard by the Stay at Home order, as have the local small businesses who year after year support nonprofits and charities including UWSC. While UWSC won’t start fundraising until the normal time in September, please consider an early gift to UWSC so the new president and the Board can better understand our economic situation. UWSC supports the entire nonprofit ecosystem in Steele County.
If UWSC is not able to adequately fund their partner agencies the fundraising requests will exponentially increase throughout our community and the need of our neighbors will grow. Please help UWSC be the stable, supportive partner our local nonprofits need and expect.
A final personal note: thanks to you all for your generosity and the way you care for the community. I want to thank the Board of Directors, the United Way of Steele County staff and crew, all the volunteers and directors of the UWSC Partner Agencies for all you’ve done for and taught me over the past six years. I am a better person for having worked with you all. Thank you, thank you, thank you.