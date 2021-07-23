Imagine how excited I was to jump on a plane last Thursday with the destination of San Diego for a weekend stay at the Coronado Bay Resort. A niece on my wife’s side of the family was to be married Friday, and then we would spend the rest of the weekend in South Orange County.
The venue was beautiful and that matched the bride, the groom and the entire wedding party. The ceremony itself was held outdoors overlooking Coronado Bay. We were seated about a half hour before the wedding began and were excited to see the COVID-delayed event get underway.
With 15 minutes to go I received a text from my brother that didn’t make sense. I called him right away to confirm what I read, and it was true, a different niece from my side of the family had died. She was 17. My sister had returned home and found her teenage daughter lying on her bedroom floor. I had a thousand questions, but my brother asked me to call my sister in an hour because she was with the authorities.
For the next hour, I watched one niece get married while thinking of another niece who had just died. There were plenty of tears, but for two different reasons.
After the month-long hour, I was able to sneak away and call my sister. She told me that my niece, Austyne, had collapsed in her room from an apparent overdose of oxycodone. There were a couple of pills in a bottle next to her, there were no notes and she had not shown signs of depression. We had all just been together over the Fourth of July at a family reunion in Montana.
I didn’t know what to say except I would get there as quickly as possible. When I got there, I still didn’t know what to say, so I held my grieving sister who had just lost her whole world.
Austyne was 85 pounds, and we don’t believe she had a drug habit. We think she made a horrible mistake that has devastated our family. My sister recalled an argument weeks before about oxycodone. Austyne had said one of her friends claimed it was just a little stronger than an over-the-counter medicine. My sister made it clear that the drug was very powerful all by itself and there were counterfeit pills, laced with deadly additives being pushed.
We’ll have to wait four months for the toxicology report, but the pain, guilt and not knowing has made us numb.
My hope is that by sharing this very personal story, you parents and grandparents will take one more step to ensure your kids and grandkids understand the deadly consequences of taking one stupid pill.
Austyne will be ashes in a week, and all we’ll be able to hold onto is a memory. She’ll never have a wedding or even be in a wedding party. Schools done, hobbies done, no more laughs and no more hugs between her and her mom. Her future is gone. Our family has a hole in it that will remain unfilled during our lifetime.
If you don’t want this to happen to your family, first understand that it could. Second, ensure that it won’t be by being nosey, direct, repetitive and clear with your loved ones about your thoughts on the subject: that opioids — in all forms — are dangerous and all too frequently deadly.