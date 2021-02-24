I have always considered house cleaning an admired occupation and the ability to do a great job a talent. I am not good at this. I have been a pretty good cook, a fairly good mother (although I married a terrific father, which made me look good) and an amazing hostess, if I do say so myself!
I will admit that getting ready for company at our house frequently amounted to a lots of yelling at the kids to clean up their stuff as I hide the piles in a closet or under a bed. I always knew that bed skirts had a greater purpose!
I have been fortunate to be able to hire someone to help with this deficit in my homemaking skills. Over the years they have practically become family members and are loved. The first housecleaning gal I had was Lizzie. She was very large, Black, Christian and talented. She came every week to our first house with our small children in Atlanta. She cleaned, washed clothes, watched the children and always had time for a few extras. Back in those days she would not eat at the same table with Jerry and I because "it was not her place” no matter how many times we asked. She would not sit in the front seat of the car with Jerry either for the same reason. It was a different day and time in Atlanta, Georgia, and we were learning how to be friends without embarrassing her.
There are many stories, like the fact that she could literally pick up the refrigerator to clean behind it and would hang clothes on the line with our little one in a basket with toys to keep her content and clean and safe. We loved Lizzie! When we moved to Tennessee, I did not have help because the list of things they would not do outweighed the list of what they would do.
I managed but was happy to get to Minnesota where help was more expensive, more professional and liked variety. Over the years, I have learned a lot from my helpers. One gal had worked at the hospital and shared tips she had learned there. She was a wonderful crafter of dried arrangements, wreaths, and I enjoyed many of her pieces until we sold the house. Another house cleaner was not such a good choice. Jerry came home one day to discover she was making inroads in his best Scotch. He found her spread eagle on the kitchen floor scrubbing … drunk as a skunk!
We discovered that her husband would do the vacuuming after she passed out on the sofa and was taking chunks out of the bottom of some furniture with the machine. We had many great gals looking for an interim job until something with benefits showed up. There are advantages to housecleaning like doing your own scheduling, managing your own business and being paid more than minimum wage but it is not an eight hour a day job for most.
Now I have a family of helpers. Teresa and her sister come every other week and do a fantastic job. How dirty can one person get a condo? Her husband and young son come if I need windows done. She is caring and will work me in if I need extra help. She cleans for half the condos in our group, takes trustworthy to a new level, and even gave several of us lessons in how to make tamales the correct Mexican way.
What a treat those were and such fun to learn something very different. Have I made any since? Are you kidding! This was a very big process and needed more experience and talent than I could muster, but they were so very delicious.
For all the friends I have made in this capacity and things I have learned in the process, I am grateful and richly blessed.