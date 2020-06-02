The People's Press is making changes to its letters to the editor and guest column submission policies to conform with its APG Media of Southern Minnesota sister papers.
The new policies are effective June 8, 2020.
Submissions should be sent to editor@owatonna.com.
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The People’s Press welcomes letters to the editor. Here’s what you should know:
• Letters must express an opinion on a topic of local interest. Letters with the sole purpose of expressing gratitude run Saturdays. Letters to announce events are not appropriate for the Community page.
• Letters to the editor must be exclusive to the People’s Press.
• Submissions must be signed by the author and include an address and daytime number to verify authorship. That information will not be published. Anonymous letters will not be published.
• Letters should be 400 words or less.
• Writers are limited to one letter every 30 days.
GUEST COLUMN SUBMISSIONS
Readers are invited to submit guest columns of local interest. Submissions should be 500 words or less, be sent to the editor by mail, e-mail or hand delivered to the office, and include the writer’s name, address and headshot. Columns published at the People’s Press’ discretion. It reserves the right to edit submissions.