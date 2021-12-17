To the editor:
Twenty-one year old Jazz Jennings was born male and originally called Jared. At age five, she knew she was inclined to be a female and started looking for new names.
Some parents in our school district, notably members of a local "club," want to deny this reality for many young people. Like it or not, this is truth for many young children. These kids should know they're still OK. They need to be understood, accepted, and not be bullied by other kids — or their parents.
In a free society, parents have the right to monitor what their own kids read, but they may not deny others that same right. It's the job of schools to teach kids, prepare them for the next stage of their lives — college, employment, et al in a complex, turbulent world. One in which a closed mind and intolerance will be a liability.
Parents must do the lion's share of teaching their kids about life. What's on the Internet, social media? What are their friends talking about? And TV — e.g, the hit series "I Am Jazz", starring the author of the very book some want to ban.
Unless parents control everything to which kids are exposed, 24/7, they’re in denial. Kids will search for the information they need. And they'll find it, sooner or later. At least if they read it in school, there are trained educators to help them process.
Instead of becoming hysterical every time we see something on social media or through gossip, etc., let’s take a breath. If we've learned anything by now, it's that much of the stuff on the Internet is false, posted in order to generate reactions and gain viewers. Check out the source before targeting educators and school boards.
Finally, unhappy parents are free to move their children to private, parochial or homeschool if they wish. But stop piling on our educators. Their jobs are difficult, especially today.
Kristi Bjoraker
Owatonna