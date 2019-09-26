To the editor:
Lest we panic over all the disturbing and unsettling forecasts concerning climate change in how it may destroy some or all of our planet, let us find calmness in believing what God says in His Word. After all He did create the world and the universe in perfect balance, is sustaining it, and will never leave it.
Consider what He says:
1. The seasons will never cease.
“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” (Genesis 8:20-22 AV)
2. The border of the earth is established.
“The day is thine, the night also is thine: thou hast prepared the light and the sun. Thou hast set all the borders of the earth: thou hast made summer and winter.” (Psalms 74:16-17 AV)
3. The shores of the sea are determined.
“For this is as the waters of Noah unto me: for as I have sworn that the waters of Noah should no more go over the earth; so have I sworn that I would not be wroth with thee, nor rebuke thee.” (Isaiah 54:9 AV)
“Thou hast set a bound that they may not pass over; that they turn not again to cover the earth.” (Psalms 104:9 AV)
4. What He decrees will never change.
“And brake up for it my decreed place, and set bars and doors, And said, Hitherto shalt thou come, but no further: and here shall thy proud waves be stayed?” (Job 38:10-11 AV)
“When he gave to the sea his decree, that the waters should not pass his commandment: when he appointed the foundations of the earth:” (Proverbs 8:29 AV)
“Fear ye not me? saith the LORD: will ye not tremble at my presence, which have placed the sand for the bound of the sea by a perpetual decree, that it cannot pass it: and though the waves thereof toss themselves, yet can they not prevail; though they roar, yet can they not pass over it?” (Jeremiah 5:22 AV)
Conclusion:
God is still in control. He is bound by His promises. His Word is true. Who are you going to believe?
Donn Kittle
Owatonna