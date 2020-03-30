Gov. Tim Walz has announced a "Stay at Home" executive order and extended the current closures for bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations under previous executive orders until May 1 and has also extended distance learning for schools until May 4.
The "Stay at Home" order will last two weeks and will limit movement outside homes beyond essential trips for two weeks. It is effective until Friday, April 10.
According to the Governor, the goal of these measures is to delay the "peak" in total cases, and allow Minnesota to build hospital and ICU capacity and stockpile personal protective equipment (PPE) for our clinics and hospital workers.
The order allows Minnesotans to leave their residences only to perform any of the following activities and while doing so they should practice social distancing: Health/safety activities, outdoor activities, purchasing necessary supplies and services like groceries and medicine, essential and interstate travel, care of others, displacement, relocation to ensure safety. This is not a comprehensive list.
Minnesotans should visit mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/business-exemptions for additional guidance. There is also a state email address that businesses can contact if they have questions: criticalsectors@state.mn.us.
Loans now available for small business owners
On Thursday, the Minnesota House approved a comprehensive proposal that continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in this plan is the establishment of a loan guarantee program for small businesses with up to 250 full time employee equivalents.
Loans made under this program could be up to a maximum amount of $200,000. These loans would be allowed to be used for business purposes exclusively in Minnesota, including the purchase, maintenance, or repair of machinery or equipment; expenses related to moving into or within Minnesota; and working capital when it is secured by fixed assets when possible
Don't forget to give blood
The American Red Cross needs your help, as it faces a severe shortage due to the cancellation of 2,700 blood drives due to the coronavirus outbreak. If you are healthy and eligible to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment.