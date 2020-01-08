To the editor:
This past November, our community was asked to pay additional local taxes in return for the replacement of an aging high school. As a retiree myself, I understood the concerns expressed by many retirees on fixed incomes who would be most impacted by the additional tax burden. Enough of us agreed to support the long-term investment in our educational system to pass the referendum, willing to take on this additional tax burden knowing that it going directly to the benefit of my local community.
There is however, a tax burden that I am much less willing to accept and that is the Minnesota state tax on Social Security benefits. Recent articles from local legislators talked about ideas on what to do with the projected billion-dollar state budget surplus. Some suggestions included more funding of education or infrastructure, set aside money for emergencies and downturns, or cut taxes across the board.
Here’s an idea no one has mentioned but which I feel should be a first priority: eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits for retirees, which 37 other states across the country, including our neighbors in South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin, have done. Not only is Minnesota one of only 13 states to still tax these benefits, it is one of only four states that offers no form of tax deduction on these benefits as well. Social Security payments represent the majority of income for our senior citizens, who continue to pay local taxes on schools and infrastructure for the benefit of future generations.
It is time the State of Minnesota joined the majority of states in the country and eased the financial burden on its senior citizens by eliminating the tax on their hard-earned retirement payments. I urge all of you to join me in contacting our local and state representatives to garner support for this proposal as the discussion of our billion-dollar state budget surplus continues.
Dan Wolfe
Owatonna