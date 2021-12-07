Recently I received a text from my siblings with a “what would you choose?” situation. The options were: your house cleans itself; someone runs all your errands; your kids eat everything you serve them without complaining or you get eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Ooohh, let me thoughtfully contemplate four choices of things that will never happen. I think the one that’s the most interesting to consider is the eight hours of sleep.
I was reflecting on sleep after my daughter gave birth to her third baby. People always ask, “How is your baby sleeping?” But we don’t really care about how well the baby is sleeping. Why? Because if the baby doesn’t sleep through the night, they can make up for it throughout the day, with 50 micro naps, or three 3-hour long naps. We are much more interested in how much the mother is sleeping. The new mother, despite her sleep deprivation, plans and makes supper for her family, who will for sure complain about it. She runs to the bank to deposit a check to buy diapers. She stops by the post office and mails a package to her friend who also just had a baby. She will still clean toilets, wash sheets, and clean out the fridge, often on just four or five hours of sleep.
The marathon that is being a mom begins even before the baby is born. Pregnancy and restful sleep are oxymorons. During the first trimester, a pregnant woman might wake up with her first thought being: “how close is the wastebasket? Because I for sure am going to vomit before I get to the bathroom.” By the third trimester, apparently the baby has signed up for a yoga or Zumba class at 3 a.m. What kind of sadist even offers classes at this time of night? Whatever is going on in there, growing a human being in your body takes energy and space, 24-7.
There is little reprieve from the lack of sleep even after your children are sleeping through the night which can take anywhere from three months to ten years. Eventually your body and brain are accustomed to middle of the night awakenings. I know my subconscious runs a reel of reminders while I sleep. I have awakened in the middle of the night with very random thoughts like “I need to get that turkey out of the freezer if it’s going to thaw in three days.” “Is that rain I hear? I don’t think the gutter was put back on after mowing.” (I have on more than one occasion run outside during a storm in my pajamas to reattach a gutter.) I woke up recently and my first thought was, “Remind the son to take out the neighbor’s recycling.” So, my sleeping mind tracks even my kids’ responsibilities. No wonder I am tired.
Since I am down to two children in the home, one would think I would be experiencing better sleep. One would be wrong. Two weeks ago, I woke up at 3 a.m. to a beeping noise. Beep! Beep! Beep! From my slumber, it sounded just like a vehicle backing up. Beep! Beep! Beep! Why on earth would a vehicle be backing up on our street in the middle of the night? Is someone having dirt delivered? The noise changed to a steady louder sound, a continuous beep. This I recognized. Our alarm was going off. In 20 seconds, the dogs will be barking and the whole neighborhood will hear them. I know I have an app on my phone to turn off the alarm, but in my groggy state, I can’t even remember the name of our alarm company. So, I fly out of bed, run downstairs, and turn the alarm off before the police are summoned. The night was windy, and if the door into the garage isn’t shut tightly, the wind will blow open the door setting off the alarm. A daughter returned late and didn’t secure the door. After my sprint down the stairs, adrenalin was coursing through my body. I didn’t fall asleep for at least an hour.
My room is right above a bathroom. Last week at 1:45 a.m., I suddenly awoke to the sound of the bathroom fan, which mimics a wind turbine. “Oh, my gosh. For the love of Mike!” After several minutes, my irritation growing, I stomped downstairs to find my son’s light on, and the bathroom door shut. It took every ounce of restraint to refrain from pounding on the door. Instead, I knocked gently and inquired, “What are you doing, dear child?” Or something like that. “I’m showering,” my son responded. “Seriously, at 1:45? Did you just finish a Zumba class from Spain or what?” “Oh man, I thought it was 6:50.” This should have prompted a well-deserved harsh rebuke, except I remember doing the same thing when I was a teenager, years before parental sleep deprivation set in. I trudged back to bed and tossed and turned for the next two hours.
I will say I have had two decent episodes of sleep in the past 30 years. Those both came during my colonoscopy. The experience of a colonoscopy begins with a colon cleanse whereby you eliminate from your intestinal system everything you have ever eaten or will eat in the next two years. When you are so weak from lack of nutrition, you arrive at the hospital, questioning if you need wheelchair assistance. After being prepped for the procedure, medical staff give you medications, one to sedate you, and something that causes a form of amnesia, so you don’t actually remember the shame you feel during the colonoscopy procedure. These are amazing drugs. The next thing you know, you wake-up and the process is complete. Although not everyone experiences this, after the procedure, I feel unbelievably well rested, like I have slept a hundred years. I feel like I could run a marathon. I also feel like a piece of chocolate cake. So far, the chocolate cake has won out.
The pandemic has greatly interrupted and delayed cancer screenings for many Americans. I just noticed that I am due for my third colonoscopy. I can’t wait. I need the rest!