To the editor:
I am totally confused, as so many tell me they are also.
Kohl’s clothing store must be closed, by the order of Governor Walz. Walmart, Target, and Fleet Farm also sell clothing, but they can be opened. Could that be considered “restraint of trade or restriction of commerce?”
Restaurants must be closed, except for takeout orders, and for many that is almost impossible to do. However, Kwik Trip can have customers come into the store, some without masks, and pick up food items and pay for them in the store.
An appliance store is not considered “essential” so is out of business. However, just up the street is Lowe’s and they can sell appliances which that little independent store, 65 years in business, might have otherwise sold to that customer.
My barber, Bruce, has been closed for 7 weeks, but Governor Walz had his hair cut by his own barber in his office last week without wearing a mask. What gives here? Oh yes, have you noticed those special people (in their own minds), “Talking Heads” on the TV networks who all have nicely trimmed hair and beards? Are their barbers allowed to work? Why can’t Owatonna Barbers open their shops, wear masks and have customers wear masks?
My most important question sir, aren’t you keeping liquor stores opened so the state has an income stream during this Pandemic? How does this square with closing our Houses of Worship.? Is not praising God more important than drowning our sorrows? I suffer this dilemma; I love going to church, but I don’t drink so can’t drown my sorrows. What a predicament!
Governor, in your next daily or weekly report to us unwashed peons, please explain some of these disparities. Thank you sir.
Bud Peka
Owatonna