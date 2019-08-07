To the editor:
I want to say a huge "Thank you!" to everyone who supported our July fundraising campaign for the Steele County Food Shelf. It was a huge success due to the generosity of so many passionate people. We raised more than $14,000 and with the $4,000 match from Hunger Solutions, we will have $18,000 from this first-time campaign.
I also want to give special thanks to the local restaurants who hosted the Dine Out to Help Out. They are El Tequila, Don Juan Cantina, Kernel Restaurant, and Plaza Morena Campestre Grill.
What that translates to is this: $18,000 equates to 138,461 meals for the folks we serve as we are currently running at 13 cents per meal. As of the end of June, we have provided 262,210 pounds of monthly food to 4,194 households. These are once again large numbers. Without your help, these children, adults, and elderly customers may have to skip meals. Thank you!
Nancy Ness
Steele County Food Shelf
Owatonna