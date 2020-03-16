As my daughter prepares to graduate from high school, she is considering a career in education as she matriculates to Winona State. When she was a little girl, she always said she wanted to be a teacher, and I attributed that a bit to growing up in a house with a teacher for a father. Plus, many kids admire their elementary teachers and want to be like them.
That idea to become a teacher went away around the time she was in my classroom in middle school. She didn’t know what she wanted to do, which is pretty normal, but she was positive it wouldn’t be a teacher. However, she’s discovered such a passion for music that a future as a band director is paving itself before her.
Sometimes I think a reason she drifted away from the idea of studying education was her ability to see all the behind-the-scenes work that I did and the stress that my job was putting on me. Teenagers are very attuned to those types of things and often recognize, even if we don’t show it, when things might not be optimal.
I had a couple of rough years, professionally speaking, right before Jayna arrived for 7th grade English. There were some difficult classes and other variables that made the job tougher than it had ever been. This quite likely had some effect as she deliberated what she might like to do with her life. However, a true passion for band and music has led her back to education.
What is it that a teacher does anyway? What is it really like to guide the youth of today? What in the world do those teachers do with all that time off?
Many people have a narrow view of what is involved in being an educator, just as we do with any career we’re not part of. We might yell at the television when we watch our favorite athletes and always think in the back of our minds what a great job that would be. What we don’t often think about is all the off-season work they do. Baseball does not just run from April to October. Most ballplayers take some time off when the season is done, then get to training or even playing baseball in other locations.
Teaching is the same. We don’t really have the summer off; teachers get paid for the number of days in their contract. (Most contracts in Minnesota require teachers to work between 180-190 days a year.) Summer is not a paid vacation. In fact, many teachers get other jobs to supplement their income.
In addition, we’re just like athletes. Okay, not JUST like them, but similar in the idea of off-season training. There are so many teachers who attend conferences, read new books about education, and even take classes to become better at their trade.
I find myself, in July, waking up in the middle of the night with a new idea about how to approach something with one of my classes. I’ll follow education blogs and seek out ideas from other teachers around the country for ways to look at my curriculum. There are a lot of Twitter feeds which focus on education. Many teachers follow, at the very least, this pattern.
Once August rolls around, many teachers find themselves wandering back into the school. I like to take things slowly, showing up in my classroom the middle of August and sometimes just sitting at my desk, gazing around, trying to think of some basic tenets of the upcoming year. I’ll work a few hours a day for a couple of weeks, trying to build up my stamina a bit (just like athletes!) to prepare for full days.
There is a lot to get ready for the year. Here’s what many people don’t realize: most of those days we come in during the summer aren’t part of our contract. We have a few in-service days that the district plans, but any other planning time is on us.
The same thing goes for many days during the school year. Many teachers bring work home on a regular basis. I endeavor to get papers corrected and in the gradebook as soon as possible; sometimes that means I sit at the kitchen table burning through student essays and stories, trying to save the world one apostrophe at a time.
Much planning occurs at home too. Even if I’m not physically working on schoolwork, quite often, the next day’s plans are rolling through my head. There are a plethora of teachers who spend hours each night preparing for the next day, trying to get lesson plans just right.
We’re not looking for sympathy. You know what you’re getting into when you enter this profession. This is not an 8-4 job. What teachers are looking for is understanding. Think before the next time you make an offhand comment about how nice it must be to get our summers off. Try to refrain from conversations about how bad teachers or schools are.
Walk a mile and work with kids of varying ages, backgrounds, and experiences for any period of time. Teaching can be one of the most rewarding careers around. It can also be one of the most stressful. We do a lot more than stand in front of group of kids and talk every day.
I hope my daughter can realize the joys of the profession. I know she’ll encounter difficulties as well. At least I know she’ll go into education with her eyes open. After all, she knows full well what it is a teacher does every day of the year.
Word of the Month: This month’s word is sternutation, which means a sneeze, as in, “The student tried to hold back her sternutation so as not to miss any of the teacher’s instructions.” Impress your friends and confuse your enemies!