For those old enough to remember, the lyrics were sung by the group Credence Clearwater Revival and written by band member John Fogerty and released on the album, “Willy and the Poor Boys” in November of 1969. It has been stated in an article that the song, “became an anti-war movement anthem, an expressive symbol of the counterculture’s opposition to U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War and solidarity with the soldiers fighting it. It speaks more to the unfairness of class than to war itself. It appeals to the old saying about, “Rich men making war and poor men having to fight them.” Present day the statement could be paraphrased as, It’s rich people who make war and poor men and women having to fight them.
The above are broad statements but I think have much truth in them. I enlisted in the Air Force to avoid being drafted and started basic training in March of 1969. I looked at the service as an opportunity to get out of Minnesota and qualify for the G.I. Bill to pay for further education. Right out of tech school I got sent to Vietnam and got stationed on an U. S. army compound in a small village named Song Be as a ground radio operator working with Air Force Reconnaissance pilots. I celebrated my 19th birthday in Vietnam. I had it easy compared to the vast majority that served in the military in Vietnam. The experience of Vietnam has shaped my thinking and attitude about this country ever since.
Present day the majority of citizens in this country have never served in the military but those that have served in Iraq and Afghanistan have experienced conditions as bad or worst than those in Vietnam. I think the disconnect of experience between citizens serving in the military and this country’s general population is becoming a threat to the well being of this country. Because of the military I was exposed to a wide range of people of different races, religions, cultures and personal beliefs which I think was a good educational experience. I believe our country would be healthier socially if more of our citizens experienced some form of national service in their youth. Currently I think there are many citizens regardless of class distinctions whose lives have been shaped by mostly interacting with people of similar backgrounds, people from different backgrounds are viewed as a threat. What do you think?