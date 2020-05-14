It was the Sabbath. The family had returned from worship. Rebecca and Mary were preparing dinner. Rebecca called for Reuben to help. When he came Rebecca said, “Mary told me about Zechariah and the return of his voice.”
Because you didn’t…
Reuben smiled and asked, “What did she say?”
Mary heard Reuben as entered the room, “You two…you have an insatiable curiosity.”
“Reuben and I are mesmerized by the miracles this family has experienced. We’ve never heard things like have happened to you…and, if our father were here, he’d be just as curious about all the details…may be even more.”
“Okay…I’m sure you remember that Gabriel appeared to Zechariah in the temple. In the temple Gabriel made a promise to my uncle. Gabriel told him that his prayers had been heard…that he, in spite of his old age, would become a father…and, that he was to name the baby John. Gabriel described John as one who would ‘go ahead of the Lord, strong and mighty like the prophet Elijah’ (Luke 1:17). As you remember Zechariah didn’t believe the angel. Because he didn’t believe Gabriel said to him, the angel said, ‘because you have not believed, you will be unable to speak; you will remain silent until the day my promise to you comes true’ (Luke 1:20f).”
His name is John
Mary was interrupted by the whimpering of Jesus. He was hungry.
As she nursed him, Mary continued, “Zechariah was sure he would be able to speak when John was born. He was totally depressed when John appeared but his voice didn’t. Eight days later when John was circumcised and to be named, their friends and neighbors expected the baby to be named Zechariah. They were surprised when Elizabeth insisted that he be named John. The folks looked at Zechariah. When he wrote on his tablet John, his voice reappeared. When the people heard his voice, they were frightened. They asked, ‘What is this child going to be?’ (Luke 1:68f).”
Was it Gabriel?
“You said Gabriel came to Zechariah and that he came to you?” Rebecca continued with a second question. “Was it Gabriel who also appeared to the shepherds?”
“I know I told you that Joseph, Stephen and your father went out into the hills to talk to the shepherds a few days after they had heard the angels. If you don’t mind, I’ll let Joseph tell you about their visit with the shepherds.”
It was a leisurely meal. Joseph and the two older boys talked shop. Reuben waited patiently. When he couldn’t wait any longer, he cautiously asked, “Joseph, I know that you went with Stephen and my father out into the fields to talk to Elijah and the other shepherds. What did they tell you about the angels? How did they describe the event?”
“Angels…who saw angels?” Simon excitedly asked.
Looking at Reuben Joseph responded, “Initially Elijah wanted to know why we wanted their description and recollections of the event. We had to coax them to talk about it. One of them said, ‘I still don’t believe it.’ Another one said, ‘Why can’t you believe it, we have discussed it and we have talked about it and we know it happened!’”
“They knew Stephen and a couple of them knew Luke; but they didn’t know me. Stephen and Luke told them that I was the father of the child they had seen in the barn lying in a manger.”
Don’t be afraid…
As Elijah began his description, I began taking notes. “I was standing guard when this person approached me. I was terrified. The darkness of the night turned into the brilliance of noon. This was no ordinary visitor. He had this melodic angelic voice. ‘Don’t be afraid! I am here with good news for you, which will bring great joy to all the people. This very day in David’s town your Savior was born – Christ the Lord! And this will prove it to you; you will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manager’ (Luke 2:10f).”
Gloria in Excelsis
“We didn’t know what to do. It was like we were paralyzed; then, like brilliant moons in the sky there was a chorus, a big group, of angels singing: ‘Glory to God in the highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom he is pleased’ (Luke 2:14).”
Suddenly…it was dark. The only light came from our fire and a nearly full moon. There was total silence! I don’t know who said it, but whoever said it spoke as if it was a command: ‘Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us’ (Luke 2:15).
We saw your fire. That’s we came and asked you about a baby lying in a manger.”
“You,” Simon excitedly asked, “saw angels?”
Mary entered the conversation. “When the shepherds knelt in the doorway to the barn, they described what Joseph just told you. After they left the men came into the barn and we all talked about what they described. It was another one of those amazing incidents we just can’t fully explain or understand.”
Joseph responded to his youngest son, “No, Simon, we didn’t see those angels. We met some shepherds who told us they had received a message from one and that they had heard a chorus or group of angels sing praises to God.”
“Did I hear correctly,” James asked, “that the angel told the shepherds that their ‘Savior was born’?”
“Are angels like ghosts?” Simon asked.
James hesitatingly asked, “Is that why you named him Jesus – ‘one who saves’?”
Mary without hesitation responded, “He was named Jesus because that’s what an angel told us to name him."