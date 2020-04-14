A month ago, a friend forwarded me a Covid19-time class assignment she’d been given. It said, “We all receive love differently. For some people it's a box of chocolates, for some it's a hug, for some it's a random act of kindness. Find out which of these five love languages most speak to your loved ones and then show how much you love them in their own language. Enjoy!”
The instructor listed:
words of affirmation: compliments or words of encouragement
quality time: their partner's undivided attention
receiving gifts: symbols of love such as flowers or chocolates
acts of service: setting the table, walking the dog or doing other small jobs
physical touch: hugs, holding hands, kissing, having sex
I knew it was based on a book I had read to help couples love better. The Five Languages of Love: How To Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate by Gary Chapman came out in 1992. It includes a very accessible study guide with simple questions to get a better sense of the “love languages,” including questions on Children and Love Languages. (I’ve seen it on ebay for as little as $1.99).
My first draft of this column included two cleverly written examples of my now-deceased-and unable-to-defend-himself husband Jim and his idea of quality time, that didn’t work for me—“quality time” being his reading the newspaper at the kitchen table while I did dishes (55 years ago) and our being out in separate kayaks “together” half a football field apart on the water.
The book says that because people most commonly express care and affection for others based on what feels caring and loving to them, it’s important to know the other person’s preferences. It says that the languages of love are unique and that when we know our own and each other’s preferences, we can express our love more effectively as well as feel more truly loved in return.
When I got ready to send in what I felt was a clever and sweet column to be printed, the reality of Covid-19 —what it is and will ask of us— made the column seem too surface to submit. And yet, I thought the book had valuable information when I first read it, in much simpler times, and I still do.
People I know are reaching out in all sorts of ways right now to be loving and supportive to others. And learning well in these simpler ways of loving can help prepare us to be available to the larger, more demanding ways of expressing love we are facing and will face in the future.
With constant news reports and projections of the effects of Covid19, I should trust that people probably don’t need any more reminders about how deeply we need to tend to each others well-being.
I am absolutely convinced that we have the talent, the creativity, the love and the will to solve problems that have lived in our society for a long time, problems that are more clear now than before. Surely the recovery from this pandemic will offer us the chance to create necessary changes. Therein lies my hope and trust.