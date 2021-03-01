Affordable. Work Force. Subsidized. Low Income. Mixed Income. Market Rate. There are a lot of names we call housing. It occurs to me that the people who spend time talking about what to label “housing” are the people who have stable housing. Every person I’ve met who needs housing cares less about what it’s called and more about access to it.
To make housing work there are typically three things considered: 1) income of who will live there; 2) finance tools available; 3) development costs. I think there’s a fourth element that gets overlooked… and I’ll share that at the end.
Household Income: Affordable housing is paying no more than 30% of your income on housing. If your monthly income is $2,000 ($24K annually), a housing payment of $600 is affordable. More than that and you’re “cost burdened”. Affordability is simply math.
Finance Tools: Of course, creating housing is more complicated than doing the math. For developers the source of funding/assistance/subsidy is dependent on the number of people served at a particular level of Area Median Income. AMI is the midpoint – half make more, half make less.
According to the Housing and Urban Development, the 2020 AMI for Rice County was $82,400. There are finance tools in the toolboxes of cities, states and the federal government to fund projects that serve different levels of AMI. Some apartment buildings that have sprung up have utilized these tools. Often, to utilize these tools, a percentage of the units need to be affordable for people at 60% of AMI (annual incomes of around $49K).
Other finance tools might be available for those building for 50% of AMI. Regardless of the tool, they’re not big enough. Minnesota Housing Finance Agency annually gets at least three to four times more in requests than they are able to fund.
Development Costs: The increases in the costs of land, infrastructure (water, sewer and roads) and construction are far out pacing the increases in income (even in normal times and made only worse during the pandemic). When I started with Habitat for Humanity in 2007, the cash costs to build a house (not including land) were $65K. To build that same house today the cost is $180K. If you have to put in water, sewer and roads, it’ll be unaffordable for many before you know it.
The last element to make housing happen is this: partnerships. I’ve been in far too many meetings where this is said: “Building affordable housing is really hard.” Yeah, tell me about it. Habitat does it every day. House after house. Year after year. But, we can do hard things. Building affordable housing takes partnerships, subsidies, generosity and hard work. It takes trust, some accepted level of risk and a belief in the resilience and strength of people who have been underserved and under believed in. We can’t just look to the city or the developers or nonprofits to build affordable housing. We must all come together in a big way. Let’s go big so we can all go home.