I was recently working on writing an early childhood training about multi-age environments. I found a wonderful resource from 1990 that spoke to the subject, its history and activity ideas. There are few recent academic resources available on the subject. (The same was true when I did my dissertation on homeschooling). The problem is that in order to have the training approved, at least one resource used has to be from within the last five years. Which got me to thinking ...
I can see the need for these parameters in research if we are discussing brain science, virology, or heavy science-based research as new discoveries are made all the time. Obviously, the world wasn’t flat, nor was the earth the center of the universe and science before these facts were discovered would be based on erroneous information. Butter is no longer used to treat minor burns and you should not tip your head back when you have a bloody nose as we once thought. These are recent first-aid discoveries that would be missed if we used an outdated resource.
With concern to many things, however, I find the parameters for “recent” research to be incredibly arrogant. For instance, we still play pat-a-cake and peek-a-boo with infants. Brain science happens to support these activities, but the practices go a lot farther back than that. If someone hadn’t written a book about playing those things in the past five years, should I no longer play them and consider them outdated?
Or let’s apply that principle to religion or law. If recent academic materials in Christianity declare that the bones of Jesus were found proving there was no Resurrection and there were no contradictory materials that weren’t within the last five years, does that make it the best resource because of its age? Is the Magna Carta no longer informative? Are Alexander’s strategies no longer of use to the military?
Textbooks are now used instead of source materials to tell us what someone said or meant, rather than letting us figure it out for ourselves. Chaucer used an unfamiliar English, so we need interpretation. We can’t read “To Kill a Mockingbird” unless we rewrite the language because we know better than all the generations that have gone before.
With regard to early childhood environments, there are providers who have worked 30 years at their craft and if someone comes along and says there’s a new and improved way to raise kids, they are supposed to abandon all their previous, successful practices? These women should be our resources. As should our grandparents and great grandparents who lived through economic devastation and world wars and have stories and wisdom to share.
As far as the training goes, if I tack on a resource that is within the past five years, even if I didn’t use it as a primary source, my training will be accepted. It’s about jumping through hoops. Not about education.