I am occasionally asked by people with the “heartbreak of diabetes,” to help them reduce or stop their medications. It is possible to do this, but it takes some preparation. First, let your doctor know what you are trying to do and ask for help in regulating the drugs as the body requirements change. The body is capable of healing itself, but the body needs the raw materials to perform the miracle. I believe Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine and your medicine be thy food.
What if diabetes could be prevented and even reversed if permanent changes were made to what you eat? Diabetes is the result of being deficient in 2 trace minerals. If you want the disease to go away, merely taking the trace minerals isn’t likely to make much of a difference. Why would that be? Because, if a person has diabetes, it means the gut is so messed up by the Standard American Diet (SAD) that the body it is incapable of absorbing the necessary nutrients for health.
If I had diabetes and wanted to reduce or stop my medication (with permission from my physician), I would first fix my gut and then add the supplements needed by the body to operate at top efficiency. I will go over the diet changes I would do in this column and then I will describe the supplement regimen in my next column.
Here are the steps to make your food your medicine:
Rule 1. Avoid eating gluten. Many people are gluten intolerant to some degree, but they don’t have celiac disease such as Crohn’s Disease. The gut becomes inflamed and the result is many nutrients are not absorbed into the bloodstream. Gluten is in wheat, barley, oats, rye and oatmeal (even if it says gluten-free). You can have rice, millet, pure buckwheat (it isn’t wheat), couscous (made from pearl millet only), quinoa and corn (must be GMO-free).
Rule 2. Do not eat fried food. You should boil, broil or bake and never more than medium rare for red meat. Eggs may be poached (best choice) or scrambled with butter over low heat. They should be runny and just setting up. It the cooking egg is sizzling, it is too hot. Soft boil with the yolk still runny. This is known as a 2-minute egg. Hard-boiled egg yolks with a greenish appearance have had their cholesterol adulterated by the heat.
Rule 3. Do not use oils for cooking that come in a bottle. Cooking oils become rancid easily because oxidation occurs when the oils are in contact with air. Processed oils have been treated to slow-down oxidation, but these oils are now chemically adulterated, they don’t work the same as unadulterated oil and will cause inflammation in the body. You can use lard (yes, lard!) or butter (not margarine). If you cook with butter, make sure the heat is low enough that the butter doesn’t turn brown in the pain.
Rule 4. Avoid well-done red meat (no burned fats). If you grill the meat, it should be done so that there is something between the fire and the meat. You could use aluminum foil or a copper cooking mats to avoid juice falling into the flame and depositing dangerous toxin on the meat.
Rule 5. No nitrates or nitrites. This means any preserved meat like ham, bologna, bacon, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, bresaola, mortadella, etc. that contain these substances must be avoided.
Rule 6. Avoid artificial sweeteners. The worst ones come in a blue, yellow or pink packet. If you must use something, then pick stevia or erythritol. Please understand that all artificial sweeteners mess up your insulin release and encourage weight gain.
Rule 7. Avoid carbonated beverages. These products shut down your immune system for hours after consumption and reduce calcium absorption.
The gluten restriction is the most difficult for most people. Wheat is in so many things that you wouldn’t suspect. Read all food labels. Go through the pantry and get rid of anything that contains any of the grains I listed. Most beer and bourbon or whiskey contain rye, wheat or barley. Red wine is OK. Anyone living in your household, including dogs, cats, fish, birds or exotic animals must also have a gluten-free diet.
Implementing the diet modification program can help your body in many unexpected ways. It might help some other conditions that you have learned to live with over time. Contact me if you want some help with this.