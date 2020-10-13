I have had numerous calls requesting the address for Norma Wilcox. Her address is: 5800 St. Croix Ave No., Apt. C-210, Golden Valley, Mn. 55422-4771.
Recently I lost another close friend as death came to Ken Wilcox. I was associated with Ken not only as a fellow hockey enthusiast in Owatonna but as a member of the Owatonna Foundation Board of Trustees and the Norwest Bank Board of Directors. To know that I was one of sufficient stature in this community to be considered to serve through an invitation by this man who was such a leader in Owatonna gave me a personal satisfaction. Responding in the affirmative to both invitations resulted in my watching Wilcox give his best for the benefit of our city.
Much has already been written about Ken and contributions to our community. This week I wanted to center my comments about my good friend around the state of hockey. Ken, originally growing up in Canada, had hockey in his blood, and when his banking career brought him to Owatonna it didn’t take long for him to link up with those folks who were part of the development of the community youth hockey program. He coached youth teams and when fundraising was needed for youth hockey, he was at the helm in raising those funds.
I always gave credit to the two Kens, Ken Wilcox and Ken Austin, for the advancement of the hockey program in Owatonna. Both were instrumental in bringing our first high school coaches, Dudley Otto and Bill Ryden, to Owatonna. It was Wilcox who realized that indoor ice was an absolute necessity to advance Owatonna’s hockey program. He spearheaded the fund raising for the original Four Seasons Arena, and when it was obvious that a second arena was needed, Ken lent his expertise and support to that need. The west arena has been appropriately named the “Ken Wilcox Arena”.
The ultimate hockey color man
Let me digress to the many years of broadcasting high school hockey in Owatonna over the airwaves of KRFO. Knowing how busy Ken was in his leadership of Norwest Bank, I hesitated to ask him if he was at all interested in being my “color” man for hockey broadcasts. I was surprised when he enthusiastically responded in the affirmative, saying he would help me out. That was the beginning of a broadcast team that I think was the best in southern Minnesota. They always say that the busiest person is the one to ask to add another project to their life. That was the case with Ken. He could have easily said that his banking duties and his other projects wouldn’t allow him time to regularly attend high school games. But his love of the game and his interest in the newly developed high school program was enough to provide him with a relaxing outlet to his regular duties of his day.
When hockey games were held during the week, Ken worked at his desk at the bank until the very last minute. I was on the air ready to call the game and no color man in sight! Where was Ken? Truth was, he was working at the bank until the very last minute before game time. About the time the puck was dropped to start the game, I finally spotted Ken, coming through the door with his suit on (no time to change clothes). He would climb the treacherous ladder to the press box and put on the earphones and we’d be off and running. For away games, Ken would often drive himself to the arena so he could spend final precious moments at his desk before leaving town heading to the arena.
Ken was the perfect color man. His knowledge of the game would give interesting insights into how our kids were playing. Many brought their portable radios to the game so they could catch his take on how the game was going for the Indians.
Besides his interest in the Owatonna hockey program, Ken was responsible for my joining the Norwest Board of Directors and for serving as a Trustee for the Owatonna Foundation. I’ll never forget him. He always enjoyed spending time with his close hockey friends. He indeed was a giant in Owatonna!
Owatonna’s fall football cheerleaders
Pictured with this column are this year’s OHS football cheerleaders. These dedicated young ladies have spent a lot of hours preparing for the season. The varsity cheerleaders will cheer at both home and away games and the ninth-grade cheerleaders will perform at home games. The fall varsity cheerleaders include Makalia Szymanski, Olivia Flores, Kiki Hosteller, Maddie Levy, Katarina Bartz, India Miller, Lauryn Bateman, Faith Hanson, Taylor Radsek, Nataly Hurtado, Mariah Cuellar, Angel Anderson, Emmi Edel, Zander Hammann and Kaitlyn Rami. Junior Varsity cheerleaders include Ella Parmelee, Katrina Butler, Kallie Ingvaldson, Savannah Miller, Aleesia Guzman, Corrina Jensen, Lauren Prestegard and Anela Grubish. Ninth-grade cheerleaders include Grace Thiele, Roseanna Amezcua, Aubree Coulter, Georgia Schrom, Joycelyn Anselmo, Addison Edel and Gabrielle Maeyaert.
Red Ribbon week
Oct. 26-30 is observed as "Red Ribbon Week" at our public schools. Even during these uncertain times, students and teachers are looking for ways to promote a healthy lifestyle for our youth. Substance use and abuse has been on the rise during the global pandemic. Your schools and community observe this week. This is an annual national drug prevention celebration.
Kickoff
Families are encouraged to attend the Red Ribbon Week kickoff drive-through event at the Foundation Building on the fairgrounds east side on Oct. 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Students can wear their Halloween costumes and drive through with their parents. The Foundation Building will be transformed into a beautiful fall theme and SHOC students will be handing out a bag of Halloween treats and prizes to all the kids. There will be a fall-themed photo booth for kids to have their picture taken. Support our youth and encourage them to make a pledge to live a healthy, drug free lifestyle.
Three arrested after “Moon Party”
Steve Wencl of Blooming Prairie sent along a news article written in 1924 regarding a raid on the Ed Sanderlin place in Owatonna that resulted in fines for a trio and a 30-day sentence for one. Quoting the article: The raid place on North Cedar street just north of Maple Creek last Friday resulted in the arrest of three men, three pleas of guilty and fines for all three and a jail sentence for one of the trio. Police who made the raid uncovered an alleged "moonshine party" and a disused still in the raid.
Sanderlin was charged with maintaining a nuisance as the result of the finding of the still. Possession of the still and the evident presence of liquor on the premises resulted in a fine of $50 at the hands of Judge R.E. Woods when he pleaded guilty Saturday, regardless of the fact that it was evident that the still, which Sanderlin said had not been used for at least 10 years, bore evidence of rust and dust collected over a long period.
John Tynan was caught by police in a cornfield near the Sanderlin place as he attempted to escape with a jug of moonshine. Because he had “transported” it from the house to the field he was charged with transportation and was bound over to the district court for action. He was taken before Judge F.W. Senn at Waseca Saturday where he pleaded guilty receiving a fine of $150 and a 30-day jail sentence.
Fritz Minan was found drunk at the Sanderlin place and, upon pleading guilty, was fined $10 and costs.
Sanderlin appeared on the following day and pleaded guilty to addressing abusive language to Mrs. Clara Jacobs. He was fined $10 and costs.
How times have changed!
SCHS Victoria Tea
As the season of Christmas approaches, enjoy a pre-holiday tradition with your child or grandchild, niece or nephew by attending the Victoria Tea on Saturday, Nov. 21. Sit down in the cozily distanced tables for the morning or afternoon tea throughout the Dunnell House located at the Village of Yesteryear after listening to holiday music and the re-telling of “A Visit with St. Nicolas.” Enjoy party favors, dainty sandwiches, desserts, tea or hot cocoa with a take-home holiday craft.
Two sessions will be offered: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is now open for this event. Space is limited. Each sitting will have a maximum of 20 guests per session. Guests will be required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance. Deadline to register is Nov. 13. Cost is $20 per adult and child with $10 addition for additional family members.
SCHS Holiday Lights cruise
The Steele County Historical Society announces the Holiday Lights Cruise for Thursday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. SCHS is seeking area homeowners to sign up now to get their home added to the list of homes on the cruise. Deadline for sign-up is Nov. 9. Maps will be available for $10 after Nov. 12 at SCHS, Tri M. Graphics, Kottke Jewelers, Steve’s Meat Market and Lerberg’s in Ellendale and Prairie Home in Blooming Prairie.
Three OHS students named to National Merit program
OHS Principal Kory Kath announced that OHS students Nicholas Pilcher, Jenna Gleason and Elise Egbert have been named Commended Students in the 2021 Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from OHS and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will be presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors.
Middle ages
Know what it’s like being over 40? It’s like being a day-old helium balloon. You’re not in the sky anymore, and you’re not quite on the floor!
Middle age is when you recognize the classic rock songs that have been turned into elevator music.
Remembering “Klink” on the screen
I haven’t run across one of my favorite mayors, Wayne Klinkhammer, for quite some time but I am going to re-tell the story of the good mayor’s appearance on the big screen and the excitement it caused among Owatonnans.
The year was 1969 when the first "Airport" movie was filmed, in part, at the Twin Cities airport. Klinkhammer was cast as a Transglobal Airlines employee at curbside at the airport. The film starred Dean Martin, Burt Lancaster, Van Heflin and Maureen Stapleton. The last time I mentioned it to Wayne, he said, “I’ll never forget it. It was like it was yesterday.”
Producers of the film advertised they were looking for Minnesotans for small parts in the film. Klinkhammer, an emissary for Little Theatre of Owatonna, drove up on a icy winter day to offer the services of any LTO member in any way. “Actually, my mission was to offer Betty Seykora as a needed lady with a European accent. I sat for about 45 minutes with the producer, Ross Hunter in his suite. They said that Betty was more British than European, so they turned her down. As I left, I asked Hunter jokingly if he had a part for a middle-aged overweight person like me. There was little hint that there was, but a couple of days later this gal calls me and said Hunter liked me and would I be interested in playing the part of a curbside porter in the film. Naturally, being the ham that I was, I jumped at the chance and was told to report to the airport as directed.”
Klinkhammer was told the scene would be shot on a certain day at 5 p.m. and his line was to be, “The bus from the terminal has just come in”. So, Klinkhammer arrived at the appointed time and the scene wasn’t filmed until 10 that night. “I had five hours to rehearse that line in every way it was possible to say it. I was dressed in a Transglobal uniform and when it got to the filming, the director told me my line would be ‘The bus is unloading now.’ They changed the line on me and it was done totally without rehearsal on my part.”
The scene was supposed to be filmed in a snowstorm. “Real snow wasn’t used because it doesn’t film well,” Wayne told me. “They used several drums of plastic confetti blown with fans toward the curbside.
Klinkhammer told me he didn’t get an invitation to attend the premier showing of the film, but that a group of Owatonna folks traveled to St. Louis Park to see one of the first Minnesota showings. "We had just finished doing Showboat for LTO and a number of cast members went up along with the Tommy Thompsons, Bob Hendersons, Bob Sylvester (now Susan Kimberly) from the Photo News. When the film came to Owatonna at the State Theater, manager Walt Barfknecht put Kliinkhammer’s name on the marquee. I remember that if you blinked, you would miss the line, so Barfknecht flashed the lights in the theater shortly before Wayne’s appearance." People actually applauded after Klinkhammer’s line was spoken. “It was the thrill of a lifetime,” according to Mayor Klink. “Maureen Stapleton was on the makeup stool next to me. I was disappointed I didn’t get to see Dean Martin or Burt Lancaster, who apparently filmed scenes before I had gotten there. Mayor Klinkhammer was our first star of stage and screen. Not many towns can boast that!
Joke of the week
Lars: “Ole, stant in front of my car and tell me if da turn signals are vorking.” Ole: “Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes, No……..
Finally, Lars asked Ole, “Do ya know da difference between a Norvegian and a canoe?” “No, I don’t,” said Ole. “A canoe will sometimes tip,” explained Lars.