After purchasing two young donkeys, Joseph taught Reuben how to train them, how to follow the one who held the rope, how to accept hobbles, how to properly build and balance loads and how to have the donkeys accept loads.
Preparing for the trip
In preparation for the trip, Rachel and Rebecca assisted Mary in drying fish. The women talked to others about the best way of preparing dried fruit and how best to transport cheese. They prepared cheese for the trip. They dried dates, figs, melons, pomegranates. They also baked a number of barley flat bread loaves.
When the time came to leave they were well prepared. The animals were properly loaded. Rachel held back her tears as she hugged each one and as she kissed the baby Jesus. The good-byes were said with mixed emotions.
As the five disappeared, Rachel burst into tears.
The Lamb or the doves
As they walked toward Jerusalem, Joseph said to Mary, “I know you asked the Rabbi in Bethlehem about The Redemption of the First-born and The Rite of Purification. I am assuming you wish to give the lamb and a dove as the sacrifice.”
“I would prefer to give just the two doves.”
“Mary, you understand that giving just the two doves is called The Offering of the Poor…and we’re not among the poor. We can afford to purchase a lamb. Considering who we have been told Jesus is, I would think that giving a lamb would be proper.”
“I know… but I want to give the sacrifice that remembers my past. My parents were poor…very poor. In giving just the doves, I am remembering my past. I am remembering that you could have shamed me. I am remembering that you could have cast me aside. I am also remembering your kindness and thoughtfulness in accepting me. Before you took me, I was so poor…then, I became rich in your care!”
Joseph knew that there was no need for further discussion. Mary had made her decision. There was no changing her mind.
It was the 40th day following the birth when they entered the temple in Jerusalem.
A promise kept
As they entered the temple an old man approached them. He touched the child and cried loudly, “Now, Lord, you have kept your promised and you may let your servant go in peace. With my own eyes I have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples: A light to reveal your will to the Gentiles and bring glory to your people Israel” (Luke 2:29f).
Like Mary and Joseph, Rebecca and Reuben were more than astonished. They were shocked. This prophetic appearance and words were puzzling.
Simeon looked into Mary’s eyes, “This child is chosen by God for the destruction and for the salvation of many in Israel. He will be a sign from God which many people will speak against and so reveal their secret thoughts. And sorrow, like a sharp sword, will break your own heart” (Luke 2:34f).
Rebecca whispered to Reuben. “What’s he mean…what’s he talking about?”
Simeon shuffled away. Rebecca and Reuben stared silently at each other wondering… what would be the next surprise.
After Mary had sacrificed the two doves she had purchased, Rebecca and Reuben searched for the old man who had confronted Mary. Finally, finding him they learned that his name was Simeon. He told them that God had promised him that he would see the promised Messiah before he died.
How did you know?
Rebecca asked, “How did you know this baby was the promised Messiah?”
“The Holy Spirit walked me to this mother and this child!”
Simeon repeated himself, “This child is chosen by God for the destruction and salvation of many in Israel…”
As they were about to walk away from Simeon, an aged woman appeared. She wept. She cried aloud. She shouted a thanksgiving: giving thanks to God and speaking about this child as the one whom God had sent to set Jerusalem free.
Rebecca turned to Simeon and asked, “Who is she?”
Simeon said, “She is Anna – a daughter of Phamel of the tribe of Asher. She was widowed after seven years of marriage. She has been a widow for more than 70 years. She stays in the temple – day and night. She fasts, she prays and she worships God.”
Freedom
As they left the temple Reuben turned to Rebecca and said, “First, the shepherds appeared, then Simeon appeared, and now this elderly woman: who ‘gave thanks to God for the appearance of this child – as one who would set free God’s people’” (Luke 2:38f).
Leaving Jerusalem, they walked silently. Joseph led the way. Mary walked beside him as he led one donkey. Rebecca led one of the donkeys. Reuben led two. Joseph had told Reuben that they would travel northeast toward Jericho. As the sun began to approach the horizon in the west, Joseph made the decision to stop. He wanted light to set up the camp. He found a spot on the east side of a small hill.
After Reuben placed the hobbles on the donkeys, he began gathering fire wood. He found very little…just enough for a small fire. Fortunately, Joseph had made the decision to carry some with their provisions.
While Mary took care of Jesus’ needs, Rebecca began unloading their supplies. After nursing Jesus Mary helped Rebecca lay out the food for supper.
Rebecca and Reuben wanted to ask Mary and Joseph if they knew or understood why the shepherds appeared, why Simeon appeared and why Anna appeared. They just didn’t have the courage to ask but they wondered, “What’s next? Are there other surprises we’ll hear about?”
