To the editor:
It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we write this letter after the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. His death and the subsequent acts of violence are sure to elicit many varied emotions from all of us. Tragedies of this nature reach far beyond the specific location of their occurrence and deeply impact all of us in countless ways. And, sadly, they serve as stark reminders that we still have much work to do to address systemic racism and the resulting inequities and disparities that exist in our country.
We all are struggling to understand why Mr. Floyd’s unjustified killing occurred. It weighs heavily on us as community leaders, and undoubtedly weighs heavily on our residents. We know that some of our families are experiencing repeated, ongoing trauma as a result of these events, and from similar incidents across the country.
As leaders in Owatonna and Steele County, we stand in strong support of all of our citizens and are deeply committed to doing the work of providing social justice in our community. We value everyone and believe that our differences make us stronger and more resilient. Let us stand in solidarity against any and all acts of racism, disrespect and inequitable treatment of persons of color.
Incidents of racism affect our entire community whether they occur locally, in our state, nation or globally. We deeply value our diverse community where students and families of many ethnicities and faiths come together as one. We all grow together and help each other to be our best through learning from everyone's valuable life experiences and cultural traditions.
Let our love for one another and our solidarity define us. Together, let’s continue to work for a more humane, safer, and civil society. Working together, we can ensure we have a safe and welcoming community in which we all can truly be #OwatonnaProud.
Submitted by:
Kris Busse, City Administrator
Jeff Elstad, Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent
Scott Golberg, Steele County Administrator
Keith Hiller, Owatonna Chief of Police
Thomas Kuntz, Mayor of Owatonna
Lon Thiele, Steele County Sheriff