“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances…” I Thessalonians 5:16-18a
No sane person would thank God or anyone else for the raging pandemic which has caused more than 256,000 deaths in our country alone. Throughout the day, many of us pray for an end to the virus’ grip on our lives; for God to grant eternal rest to those who have died and to comfort and strengthen those who mourn; for health care workers and all other essential workers; for those who have seen their livelihoods adversely affected; for ourselves. We thank God for those who risk their lives to treat those afflicted with the virus; for those who have recovered and for those who remain in our hearts and banks of fond memories; for the first responders – law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT – who make every effort to save lives; for the scientists and physicians who are working on the development of an effective vaccine; for those who have tested the trial vaccines; for those who are helping the unfortunate. Let us rejoice.
This Thanksgiving Day, our nation’s most inclusive holiday, it will very likely do us well to pause and take inventory of our blessings. Let me share with you some of my inventory:
1. Bethlehem Academy had an outdoor ceremony in its parking lot for the graduating seniors. It was a joy to attend the ceremony.
2. The protest at the Faribault Police Station was peaceful. We are fortunate to have very well-trained women and men of good character on the police force and in the sheriff’s department who diligently help keep law and order in our community.
3. The Meals-on-Wheels program continues. It is a joyful privilege to deliver the meals.
4. We belong to a generous, merciful, forgiving, gracious, loving God.
5. I did not have a stroke on Saturday night, November 14th. The diagnosis of radial nerve palsy which has affected my right hand and wrist was far better. I feel God healing me and making me whole with him.
This inventory can lift our spirits and better our mental health. This year 2020, we have faced unwanted, unexpected, and tough challenges; we have had some significant losses. We have had to lead a restricted lifestyle. Slowly but surely, we are overcoming what has kept us from joyful living. The pandemic must not keep us from feeling thankful, from saying “Thank you” for the blessings we have received.
“Therefore my heart sings to you without ceasing; O Lord my God, I will give you thanks for ever.” Psalm 30:12