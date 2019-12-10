Years ago, I visited with a woman who was from a family of 12 who were quite poor. As a result, her sister decided to have only one child so she could give her all the things that she didn’t have growing up. One day, she asked her daughter if she could have anything, what would she want, and the daughter responded, “a sibling.”
It is two weeks until Christmas, but the gift of a sibling might still be worth considering. Yes, it would be expensive given the estimated cost to raise a child to 17 is supposedly $230,000. Add the expense of college, which is anywhere between 10 and 100 million, and perhaps it is not exactly cost-effective. Maybe you should just get them a sweater and a puzzle and call it good. However, a sibling provides a lot of entertainment and a lifetime of great stories, friendship, fights and love.
I am the fourth of seven siblings. One morning in 1970, my parents awakened to thump, thump, thump. Mom got up and found her children eating watermelon at the bottom of the steps. Apparently, we woke up early and, in our mob-mentality, decided our parents wouldn’t miss the watermelon occupying ¼ of the fridge. I think my oldest brother was probably six. Almost achieving the top step, he lost his grip, and the watermelon bounced down the steps and smashed open. Naively believing our parents might still be oblivious, we scampered for paper plates and forks, hoping to finish all the fruit before our parents got out of bed. A think tank among young siblings is ill-advised.
Fast forward a few years, and it is Christmas morning. My sister and I opened gifts from our two younger brothers. They were trinkets. Junk jewelry you might find in a fish pond game. There was awkward silence. Mom and Dad were confused. We lived 12 miles from town. The boys did not go shopping and had no money. Hence, the uncomfortable silence. We did live a mile from our little country church. Turns out the boys grabbed the gifts from the church hall. Although this was a thoughtful gesture, it’s a great example of “no good deed goes unpunished.” Dad took the boys to confess their misdeed to our local priest hoping that he would put the fear of the Lord into the boys, perhaps give them a short sermon about the fires of hell. Instead, Father Santo barely kept a straight face. The most surprising part of the story is that the boys stole gifts for my younger sister. She found them annoying throughout their entire childhood.
My children have convinced their siblings to do things that I could never. Throughout the years, the boys made bets on various things: sports, random facts, who would most aptly defend the family from a murderer, how many jelly beans they could put in their mouths. As is Boubin tradition, wagers for money are never paid. So, the brothers made slap bets that they accrued over time. They never actually slapped each other so I didn’t say anything. Eventually, the younger brother was in too deep and paid off his debt by shaving his head. He still wears a buzz cut. A few years later, the youngest brother followed suit, also getting his head shaved regularly.
There is research regarding how strongly children can impact their sibling’s behavior. A sibling subgroup could be vehemently against anything: The Green Bay Packers, bottled water, sauerkraut, watching the Kardashians, etc. My kids collectively are against vaping. For the younger kids, the pressure to vape to conform to their peers is nothing compared to the grief and harassment they would endure from their siblings. Brothers and sisters are comfortable being brutally honest with each other… about everything.
Siblings also share each other’s history. They know which movie scared you enough to want to sleep in your parents’ room. They remember which brother cried after the Vikings lost the 1975 Super Bowl and during the Christmas show Nester. They know when and where their sister wet the pants from laughing so hard. Siblings recall at the drop of the hat when each other said something stupid, wore hideous clothes, or did something embarrassing. And although they might not remember to empty the dishwasher despite being reminded a thousand times, they never forget when their brother last wore a fanny pack or which sibling voted for Ross Perot.
Brothers and sisters also share collective guilt. My parents were gone, and we decided to melt chocolate chips on a burner to create a syrup to pour over ice cream. Unfortunately, we were ignorant about the sensitive melting point of chocolate. Ours rapidly became clumpy and then quickly burned. No matter how much we scrubbed, we could not get the metal measuring cup cleaned. So instead of confessing which might have resulted in another intervention with Father Santo, we hid the evidence in the woods. Mom looked all over for that cup. We didn’t cop to the crime until about a decade later, when we were too old to be punished. Nothing bonds siblings like cowardice and deceit.
Recently, I took four kids to the store. I instructed a couple of them to get ice cream while I grabbed a few other things. On the way home, there was arguing about the types selected. “Mint chip? Who picked that one?” one child asked. “Mint chip is garbage. It’s the worst. I wanted vanilla.” “Vanilla is completely lame, Wart. Why would anyone choose vanilla when there are so many great choices? Ever heard of having an imagination? Vanilla is for old people, like mom,” responded a sister. “And who picked sherbet. That isn’t even ice cream. Pathetic!” Honestly, what kid wouldn’t want the opportunity to be part of this tantalizing conversation?
Despite their arguments, tears, and fights, siblings share incredible bonds. The youngest daughter’s very particular about her clothing. Yet each week, there’s the same t-shirt in the laundry. It’s a 2009 Creighton dance party T-shirt she inherited from her oldest sister. A sibling truly is a gift worth considering. Merry Christmas!