To the editor
My vote would be for John Petersburg. John believes in the same Minnesota I want to live in. A state where public debate of different opinions is done with respect and civility, not rioting and violence. A state where we all hold each other accountable for our decisions and not ask the government to make those decisions for us. A state where the state’s spending budget does not exceed my own budget growth. A state where its political leaders listen to all its citizens, not just the metro area. A state that makes our children’s education and public safety a priority. A state that does not penalize hard work and success with higher taxes. A state in which government is not trying to answer or resolve all our individual problems, but rather a tool for providing public services. A state that attracts new business, not one that is driving out businesses because of taxes. If this is the state you want to live in, please re-elect John Petersburg.
It is time for us to expect more from our leaders, not less. To represent us with a commitment to our core values and not compromise them. To listen to us and not dictate to us. In my opinion, John not only does all these things, but has kept his promises through his accomplishments. John has been a trusted and proven servant over the last 8 years and will continue to do so. Please vote for John Petersburg!
Betty Quiring
Medford
This letter is a paid political endorsement