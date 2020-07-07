To the editor:
Many white Americans are puzzled when they see black Americans looting and burning their own neighborhoods. They have internalized the lessons of slavery. The black slaves didn't care whether the hand that applied the whip was that of a white overseer or a black slave driver. It cut the same. In fact, the black slave driver may have been more diligent in an attempt to secure his superior position. The black ghetto dweller doesn't care whether the local business owner is a person of color, only that he is choking the life out of his community and that the policeman is that person's first line of defense.
Plutocrats clearly understand that the demonstrations are a threat to utopian capitalism that has given them the notoriety they enjoy and will stop at nothing to suppress them. They can get the police forces to dominate the demonstrators and force them back to work under unsafe conditions. While recommending futile workplace safeguards, they also ask for liability waivers to protect themselves from legal retaliation.
Plutocrats believe that you have no rights. You have only the privileges they allow you.
With no political voice defending human kind, the demonstrators recall Thomas Jefferson's warning that "the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots," and take to the streets.
John Gibson
Owatonna