“It is possible to observe a holiday without self-indulgence.”
— Seneca
“Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention.”
— Paul Anka,
“My Way”
I’ve come to the conclusion that the real problem with December is that as the weather turns colder and the sun creeps lower in the sky, our brains begin to freeze up and our cognitive abilities grow as dim and cloudy as the winter days. How else can we explain how foolish we act — or have acted — during this month?
Consider what I have done during the past fortnight: I have been eating things I know I shouldn’t because I figured, “What the heck, it’s the holidays.”
Mind you, 2019 has been a good year for me when it comes to managing my weight. Fairly early in the year — April, to be precise — I came to the realization that I needed to lose some weight. It was a realization that came from a combination of doctor’s orders and the fact that I couldn’t tie my shoes without the help of a personal trainer, a crane or the Flying Wallendas. And so I’ve dropped some weight — about 70 pounds so far, thank you very much.
I’ve hit a plateau, though even with my being within spitting distance of reaching my goal and hitting my target weight. And, yes, I have been spitting. But then came December.
I do not now nor have I ever considered myself a picky eater, which explains why I needed to drop about the equivalent of a third grader in weight. Nevertheless, I am somewhat discerning when it comes to what I put in my mouth. I may enjoy sushi, goose liver paté and licorice, but I don’t think I would like them mixed up together and served in a fondue. My taste buds are trained well enough to know that these are flavors that do not go well together. I am, as I say, discerning.
Except, apparently, during the month of December when I throw caution to the wind and ingest more than I should of things that I shouldn’t.
Bear with me on this one.
That’s the thing about December. We are in such a festive mood throughout the month that we don’t care what we eat or drink as long as it’s free and has lots of calories, alcohol or, preferably, both.
The philosopher Seneca once bemoaned the coming of December because, he said, “the whole city is in a sweat” over the holidays — holidays that made the crowd “pleasure bent” and caused the vast majority of the people to become “puking drunk.”
His words, not mine.
Of course, Seneca wasn’t thinking of Christmas and New Year’s as we know them. He was a Spaniard by birth, though he lived most of his life in Rome during the 1st Century A.D. Though he may have heard of Christianity during those days of the religion’s infancy, it is certain that Christmas, at least as we know it, didn’t exist when Seneca was putting pen to parchment.
No, when he spoke of the December holidays, Seneca was thinking of all the drunkenness and debauchery that accompanied the Roman celebration of Saturnalia. And if you think our Christmas and New Year’s celebrations have gotten out of control, you should have been around for Saturnalia during the days of those fun-loving Roman emperors. Now those boys knew how to throw a toga party, I’m here to testify.
But I digress.
I have come to the conclusion that there is a good reason for New Year’s Day being so close to our festive celebrations during December. The new year is a perfect time for us to throw off our past and resolve to live better, more decent lives.
How many times have we gone to a party during the month and eaten too much or had one or two — or six or nine — extra glasses of eggnog that we know we shouldn’t have had? We wake up the next morning with our stomachs bloated, our eyes red and our underwear on backwards — something we can’t quite figure out how we accomplished. Hell, we can’t even remember driving home last night, which explains why the car is parked on our neighbor’s front lawn with bits of shrubbery poking from the front bumper.
When we awaken on a morning like that, with our heads pounding louder and more incessantly than bongo drums in a Carmen Miranda movie, we are bound to look in the mirror a make a pledge.
“Never again will I have a night like that,” we say, honestly intending to keep that promise.
New Year’s Day, of course, has not always been celebrated on Jan. 1. In ancient days — Seneca’s time, as a matter of fact — the new year was celebrated not on the first of January, but on April 1. It wasn’t until 1582, when Pope Gregory XII called for a new calendar to replace the old Julian calendar, that the day of celebrating the new year was changed to its current Jan. 1.
Several European countries, particularly those with no allegiance to the church in Rome, balked and held out on changing New Year’s Day. Scotland didn’t make the change until 1660. Denmark, Norway and Germany held out until 1700. And England, the land of my ancestors, didn’t come around until 1752.
Yes, I come from a very stubborn people.
But given the way we celebrate in December, it makes more sense to have New Year’s Day, with its hope for change and renewal, as close as possible to our days of overindulgence. After a month of partying, merrymaking and intermittent burping, it makes sense that we pause to make those resolutions on how we will be better boys and girls next year.
Which, of course, is easy for me to say. Even as I write this, I have some leftover Christmas cookies calling my name as a reward for a job well done. Oh, I suppose it is possible to celebrate a holiday without self-indulgence, but where’s the fun in that? I’ll start the new year on Wednesday and not a day sooner.
Burp.