Joachim was pruning olive trees - removing dead branches when he saw them. He ran into the house. “Anne, hurry…come. Mary, Joseph and our grandchild are coming down the street. They have returned to Nazareth (Luke 2:39).”
Meeting grandparents
When they came to the house, Anne couldn’t wait, she had to hold this grandbaby of hers. As she cradled him in her arms, tears of joy flowed down her checks.
Jesus was hungry. He whimpered. As Anne, reluctantly, gave Jesus back to his mother, Joseph motioned to Rebecca and Reuben. Speaking to Mary’s parents,” he said, “This is Rebecca and this is Reuben. They are my oldest sister’s first-born — twins. My sister Rachel has two more children – Benjamin and Deborah.”
“We asked,” Mary added, “these two to travel with us. Their parents, Rachel and Luke, agreed that we could use the help as we journeyed from Bethlehem to Nazareth. I’m not sure we could not have made the trip as easily as we did without them. ”
As Anne wiped the tears from her eyes, she said, “Your boys are coming here for supper. Why don’t you go to your house and unpack…then, come back here for supper. It might be a bit later than normal. I need to prepare some additional food.”
Rebecca said, “We have some provisions that we brought along that need to be eaten. We have some barely loaves and we have a bit of cheese and a bit of dried fruit. We could leave them here now.”
As they entered their home, Mary and Joseph were surprised by the neatness. Mary wondered which of the two oldest had been the disciplinarian.
The mules were nearly unloaded when Joseph’s sons appeared: James, Joses, Judas and Simon. Joseph introduced them to Rebecca and Reuben. He told his sons that they were his niece and nephew and they would be staying for a few months. It was the youngest Simon who noted, “We have cousins...I didn’t know that.”
Meeting brothers
“You also,” Joseph noted as Mary entered the room with Jesus her arms, “have another brother. His names is Jesus.”
Being typical young men, the three older boys, James, Joses and Judas, weren’t really excited. They remembered when Simon was a baby.
Simon sat down by Mary and asked to hold the baby. As he held Jesus he began a low, soft, hum as he rocked this brother.
“We are to have supper with Anne and Joachim,” James voiced, “so we’d better clean up and change into clean clothes. The work we did today was dirtier than I had expected it to be.”
It didn’t surprise the boys to learn that everyone was going to Mary’s parent’s home for supper.
Mary asked Simon, “Did everything go well when we were gone? What did you do to keep busy?"
Were kept busy
Simon shrugged his shoulders. “Well, most of the time James and Joses took us along to their work. They expected us to help them. We really didn’t have much time to play.”
“They kept you that busy?”
“Well, two mornings a week,” Simon looked at Mary and responded with, “we were at your parent’s house. James and Joses thought we should spent time learning to read and to write Hebrew. They asked your father to be the teacher. You know Hebrew is hard to learn. And, then, when we weren’t at your house James and Joses asked us to go with them to work. When we weren’t carrying stuff for them, they insisted that we study the lessons.”
“Oh, it sounds like you didn’t have much time to play.”
“We didn’t have much time to spend with our friends. Please don’t go away again.”
Simon’s opinion
“The best times were when your mother helped us with cooking. Two afternoons a week your mother let us help prepare supper. I like to cook. It’s fun tasting all that stuff. Your mother really knows a lot about food.”
Looking at his step-mother Simon said, “I hope she taught you to be as good a cook.”
While this conversation was taking place, Joseph and the two older young men were discussing the projects that had been completed and the new work they had secured.
“It’s a good thing you came at this time,” Joses said. “We have a couple of new projects that require decisions. Neither James nor I are sure as what the best ways are to structure the work.”
During supper, Anne looked at Mary and at Rebecca. She asked, “Have you considered the sleeping arrangements.”
“I have thought of it,” Mary responded. “I was thinking that the two older boys and Reuben could sleep in the upper area of the shop.”
“Would you permit Rebecca to stay with us...she could sleep here and be at your house to help prepare meals and to eat.”
Mary looked at Rebecca. “Would you consider this arrangement?”
Rebecca responded with a chuckle, “I think so…providing your mother would teach me some of her cooking skills. According to Simon she is a really good cook.”
What will he be?
While they were clearing the table and washing the dishes, Rebecca said to Mary, “You told us the story about being at Elizabeth and Zechariah. Joseph read us the Zechariah’s Benedictus. Did your uncle ever get his voice back?”
“Yes he did. When the day for circumcision came, everyone felt the baby should be named after his father. Elizabeth insisted that he be named John. They looked at Zechariah. Zechariah wrote on a tablet, ‘His name is John’ (Luke 1:63).” His voice reappeared. The folks who heard it considered it a second miracle. They also became afraid and asked, “What is this child going to be? (Luke 1:66)”