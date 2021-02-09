“If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?” If there are no kids knocking on the door asking for money, does that mean COVID-19 has eliminated something that seemed impossible: fundraising. I wonder when fundraising originated. I guess it could have been in the cavemen days. Without doors on the average cave, the little kids just yelled into their neighbor’s cave, “Hey, I am selling pizzas for club scouts, you interested?” I guess it’s possible they sold frozen cookie dough or wrapping paper during the Stone Age. That sounds ridiculous because surely they didn’t need those things back then. Hmm, who knew I had something in common with cavemen?
If I had to choose between my kids fundraising and buying something from a neighbor’s kid who was fundraising, I would definitely buy from another kid. And my kids think I am cheap. I probably am. I have started to reuse aluminum foil. At one time in my life, watching my parents save it, that seemed ludicrous, but suddenly it makes complete sense to me. I dread when the kids came home with fundraising projects.
Some people are natural salespeople. They are the people who became millionaires selling masks or quaint woolen gloves during a pandemic. My first six kids were not salespeople. When they were assigned to fundraise, their first thought was, “let’s see how long I can delay this.” This, of course, is the worst course of action. “Get out there and sell to all the neighbors before they are hit up by other kids. Your homework can wait.” “Mom, I have an algebra test tomorrow.” “I don’t care. I lied to you. I have never used algebra in my adult life. Now get out there and hit the pavement. Go! Go! Go!” Did I really care how much they fundraised? Not so much, but usually what they didn’t sell I was expected to buy. I am reusing tin foil. Either the kids get selling, or I am going need a second job.
The youngest child, a daughter, was born a saleswoman. She was probably four years old when she set up a marketplace in our cul-de-sac. No, she wasn’t selling the traditional lemonade. That was too conventional. This little entrepreneur found rocks around our house, colored them with sidewalk chalk, and set them on the card table, advertising them for a buck a piece. She made $10 to $15 that day, selling stones.
Her older siblings noticing that she had no qualms or shame about asking people for money, took her with them when they fundraised. Who would deny this cute little cherub? One sister exploited her charm, taking her little sibling when she sold Girl Scout cookies.
January is a great month in Minnesota to scour the neighborhood for customers: boots, snow pants, hats gloves, the whole nine yards. The girls roamed the neighborhood in sub-zero temperatures. The sales team did well. When the cookies arrived, the girls went back out to deliver their Do-Si-Does and Tagalongs. The little sister, smile on her face, trudged up and down driveways carrying cookie boxes. She was adorable, but she also was a little clumsy in her winter boots. She tripped on a sidewalk and went chin first into a cement step, returning home with blood dripping down her face and coat. I took her to the ER, where she received several stitches. I don’t remember how much money the older daughter made from selling cookies, but I am sure it was a tiny fraction of $1,000 medical bill.
Catholic schools have a tradition of doing a marathon in the fall. When I went to Holy Family School, I loved the marathon. We walked out in the country with our classmates. The atmosphere was festive. When my children’s school introduced the marathon, my enthusiasm waned. With five kids asking for the cold hard cash, after exploiting our own reliable donors for the 100th time, we drove to foreign neighborhoods. At least if someone said “no,” we wouldn’t see them mowing their lawn the next week. When a stranger made a generous donation, I wanted the kids to return and mow their lawn or wash their windows.
The grocery coupon book is a popular fundraiser. In theory, it’s economical because if you use the coupons, you make back the money that you spent. That is a concept I can get behind. During basketball season, I think I had three coupon books in my purse. In the check-out line, I would remember seeing a 25-cent coupon for hamburger buns and would start paging through the 60-page books. “Mom, can we get going? I have an algebra test.” “Yeah, well I am stuck with these, because you were too “busy” to market these treasures to others, and now your little sister is older and wiser. Do mama a favor and see if you can find the 50-cent coupon for milk.” Grocery shopping took twice as long, but I got the most out of those coupon books.
I have a couple favorite fundraisers which sounds like an oxymoron. The water softener salt sale is fabulous. Although I currently have a son and daughter at home who love to carry 40 pounds of salt into the basement, they are always quick to give me a friend’s number who is selling salt. Interesting that they don’t share their friends’ names who are selling popcorn. You know what would have been a terrific fundraiser about a year ago? Toilet paper. If some team could have seen that crisis coming, they would have been set for a millennium.
My other favorite fundraiser is the raffle. I think raffle tickets are easy to buy and easy to sell. I would spend a dollar on a raffle ticket where I could win ten bucks. The dream of winning the big prize is enticing. If I am going to gamble, at least the money I waste goes to a good cause. We have been buying raffle tickets from the same organization for years. “Son, I think this is the year we win the grand prize. There are only so many tickets sold.” “Mom, I’m in statistics, your chances are still low.” “You know what, kid? I liked you a lot more when you were in algebra. At least then I still had hope.”
I am looking forward to the end of COVID-19 for so many reasons. I know things are starting to look up. The COVID numbers are down, the immunizations are up and fund raising is making a comeback. Soon all will be right with the world.