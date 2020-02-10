In my world of agriculture and gardening, earthworms are important ecosystem engineers that break up compacted soils, help with soil aggregation, and decompose plant residue. Finding earthworms in fields and gardens is typically considered an indicator of healthy soil. Oddly enough, there are no native species of earthworms in Minnesota. There are native earthworms in unglaciated regions in the United States, but even if Minnesota had native earthworms at some point, our glaciers wiped them out. Our ecosystems developed without earthworms since the glaciers receded about 10,000 years ago.
Many of our earthworms were likely brought over in soils and plants by European settlers. Because our ecosystems evolved without them, earthworms aren’t essential to our natural spaces. In some cases, earthworms can actually disrupt our natural ecosystems; researchers have found that earthworms can break down leaves in forests too quickly, creating problems for other species.
Their non-native status doesn’t diminish the fact that most species of earthworms have become important players and are considered beneficial to gardens and fields. However, one type of earthworm has recently been found to negatively impact yards and gardens. Jumping worms (Amynthas spp.) strip the soil of nutrients, change the texture of soil to the point where it looks like coffee grounds, and can kill plants.
Jumping worms were first found in the Minnesota in 2006, mostly around the Twin Cities. However, there were confirmed cases in Goodhue, Olmstead, and Winona counties in 2018 and 2019.
Prevention is the best way to manage jumping worms, because there are no pesticides labeled for earthworms in the United States. This means no products can legally be used to control jumping worms.
To prevent jumping worms from getting in to your yard or garden, you’ll want to know what they look like. As their name implies, they jump, flail, and are extremely active when disturbed. They often move across the ground in an “S” pattern like a snake. They’re similar in size to nightcrawlers, but their coloring and clitellum (collar-like ring) are different. The clitellum is located about one-third of their body length down from the head and it is smooth, cloudy-white and flat to their body, unlike the swelled saddle-like clitellum of other earthworms.
Be on the lookout for jumping worms in soil, potted landscape plants, mulch or compost. If you see soil that looks like coffee grounds or notice unusually jumpy worms in your mulch, don’t move it, and report any suspected jumping worms. Also, don’t purchase worms advertised as “snake worms”, “Alabama jumpers” or “crazy worms’ because they are jumping worms.
Jumping worms should be reported. Include close-up photos with a clear view of the location of the clitellum.
Make your report using one of the following methods:
1. Use the EDDMapS Great Lakes Early Detection Network (GLEDN) mobile app.
2. Use the EDDMapS Midwest web-based system for documenting invasive species.
3. Report to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Laura.Vanriper@state.mn.us or 651-259-5090.