...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
With a wrap on 2021, the Owatonna Student Council is looking forward to another great year of events!
Just before winter break, 16 council members met at Trinity to deliver beds to four families in the Steele county area through the Beds4Kids organization. It was a perfect way to end our 2021 Cash Drive week.
Our first major event of the new year will be Snow Week! The spirit week will take place February 7-11 will be Olympic themed. Based on student body favorites there will be dress up days throughout the week that correlate with the theme: Monday- airport apparel, Tuesday- jersey day, Wednesday- opening ceremony, Tuesday- Olympic team support day, Friday- future Olympian day (OHS spirit wear). We will kick off the week with a 45 minute pepfest on Friday, February 4 where we will crown the Snow Week king and queen. Congratulations to the top 13 candidates: Avery Ahrens, Holly Buytaert, Kya Dixon, Marlee Dutton, Fardouza Farah, Sydney Hall, Parris Hovden, Moriah Noeldner, Taylor Schlauderaff, Audrey Simon, Lauren Thamert, Annika, Wiese, Betsy Wunderlich, Nolan Baker, Yves Eveillard, Ryan Gregory, Max Guenther, Thomas Hanson, Ashton Hoffman, Levi Kubicek, Andrew Laatsch, Zach Nechanicky, Sam Pfeiffer, Jacob Reinardy, Brock Routh, and Izaya Vazquez.
We will be hosting traditional Snow Week events and will be bringing back Powderbuff. Students get free admissions to both the girls basketball game at 7:30 p.m. on the February 8 and boys hockey game at 7 p.m. on the 10th, provided they can show their student ID. Go to ohssc.org for more details and updates on the week.
Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to another great year at Owatonna High School!
Lauren Thamert is the Owatonna High School student council president.