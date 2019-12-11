If you like lights, trees, poinsettias, parties, helping others, and celebrating the birth of Jesus, this is the best time of the year.
And we can continue to hope, pray and work for peace on earth and goodwill to all, always an admirable goal.
Christians link Dec. 25 with Christmas, the Star of Bethlehem and the birth of Christ. It’s a great time to have a birthday party for Jesus. Others celebrate the Festival of Lights, Kwanzaa, Hogmanay, Las Posadas, Hanukkah and any number of other things. Whatever it is that is being celebrated, it’s easy to get swept up with the trappings and trimmings of the season.
The trapping and trimmings also mean sadly, for some, this is not a ho-ho-ho time. Depression creeps up with its ugly feet. Illness and death occur. People are homeless and hungry. There are terrible things that are happening in the world and all around us. Truth is hard to determine. There’s talk, talk, talk with conflicting views – in voices louder and louder, all saying that what they are saying is true and proper and really know way to know for sure.
Life isn’t a Hallmark movie. Expectations can’t be met. There’s not enough time to do all the things that we think we need to do. But, dear readers three, perhaps this is the one time of year that we can focus on kindness and the lyrics of the Christmas carols and enjoy our freedoms, our lives, the music, and all the positive things in our lives.
And we can help others in ways too numerous to mention. The Family to Family Christmas campaign that started when John Wilcox was the publisher of the People’s Press and I was the editor and Helen Holden was the chief in charge of distribution continues to be a way for one family to help another less fortunate. The Toys for Tots program is a long-time outstanding effort. Many of the non-profit agencies and foundations continue with the annual appeal, hoping for the end of the year gifts that keep them merry and bright.
Christmas, as we celebrate it, is a mix of tales and beliefs, traditions and times that have been developed in various countries at various times, many of which have little or nothing to do with Christ or Christianity.
The date is conjecture. There is no historical evidence that Jesus was born on Dec. 25. The date, as the birthday of Jesus was officially adopted in 354 by Bishop Liberius of Rome. Some believe it was selected as a way to help smooth the transition from paganism. There had long been festivals celebrating the winter solstice.
The Christmas tree, for example, is from pagan times. Scandinavians worshipped trees. Later, much later, the Christmas tree came into English tradition when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert who brought the idea from his native Germany in 1840. It traveled to the United States soon thereafter.
Mistletoe was prominent in the tradition of the Druids. Santa Claus, a corruption of the Dutch Sint Nikolaas, received his now traditional appearance from cartoonist Thomas Nash in 1863. And according to scholars who study such things, there really was (and still is) a Santa Claus. The original jolly old man was a fourth century Bishop of Myra in Asia Minor. Since I don’t know where Myra is, it seems like a good thing to think.
I hope you love your time with your friends and family members. I do. Please pause when you can — and be intentional to make that pause to enjoy each other, the decorations and the music. And then we can get back to the tree, decorating our homes, shopping, baking, wrapping, writing cards and all the other things on our “to do” list.
It is time for peace on earth and goodwill to all.
Jolly eggnog. Merry mistletoe. Happy Christmas.