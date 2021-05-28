To the editor:
To those Rice County commissioners that think it is better to build your own jail than transport prisoners to Owatonna, you may want to look back at what happened in Owatonna when the Steele County commissioners decided to build the very expensive highway shop. When the next election came up for them, they were not re-elected. The next group of commissioners downsized the building, which lowered the price tag before it was built.
So, before the Rice County commissioners decide to build your own jail, they should check with your local residents and ask what they would like you to do, as they are the people that voted you into office. They can also vote you out of office.
Carl Wieman
Owatonna