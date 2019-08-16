To the editor:
Organizations vital to the proper functioning of our economy disgraced themselves by helping to inflate the 2008 housing bubble. Mortgage originators, real estate appraisers, bank loan officers, bond rating agencies and accountants sold their reputations to participate in the feeding frenzy. Attempts by the Fed, the Treasury Department and the SEC to contain the damage were hampered by governmental failure to cope with the migration of financial power from FDIC-regulated banks to unregulated hedge funds and insurance companies. The Democratic Party supported legislation that increased banks’ capital requirements and imposed stress tests on banks but failed to discipline the non-bank collaborators listed above.
The public was a health care system that provides equal access to whatever level of health care our society choses to afford. We can’t afford face transplants for everyone, so some form of rationing will be required to make decisions currently determined in the marketplace. Democratic politicians offered Obamacare!
The Trump administration ignores the fact that the public has gone green. Trump’s lackeys are busy dismantling regulatory agencies designed to protect our planet, preferring to protect the capital invested in fossil fuel reserves, selling the scam as protecting jobs!
These examples demonstrate that meaningful changes necessitate changing the financial struct invested in the status quo. Because politicians won’t attack the powers that finance them, our democracy has morphed into plutocracy. The plutocrats consider money well spent that provide an illusion of democracy but produces gridlock leaving their power unchallenged.
A democracy needs the ability to force criminal corporations into bankruptcy. Extortionate enterprises such as big pharma must be nationalized White-collar criminals must be stripped of their assets and retired on a universal basic income upon parole. Businesses that serve the public interest are entitled to profit.
Being busy playing with our toys we have failed to exercise the eternal vigilance that is the price of liberty.
John E. Gibson
Owatonna