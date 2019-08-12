To the editor:
Sunday morning at 6:30 I looked out a window and saw someone sleeping in the street gutter near my house which is located at the entrance of Manthey Park. This scene troubled me: a young man, covered with a blanket, a bicycle, a two-wheeled cart loaded with his possessions, asleep in the street, and no doubt homeless.
I contemplated my actions and concluded that instead of calling the police I would make him breakfast. So I quickly made some scrambled eggs, toast, meat, an apple, coffee and milk. After laying it on the grass beside him, I wakened him, and said: “Have some breakfast.” He awoke, was surprised, and said “thank you”, asked some directions, and I walked away as he sat in the curb eating his breakfast.
In a few minutes a policeman from the Owatonna Police Department stopped his squad car and talked briefly before driving off. A few minutes later the same policeman came back, got out of the car, talked at length with him, and gave him some more food and drink from a nearby convenient store.
I say all of this to praise our local police force for the kind things they do and no one knows anything about it. I do not know the name of the policeman but want him to know how much I appreciated his act of thoughtfulness.
In a society where disrespect to law enforcement is becoming a seemingly everyday occurrence it is time to bring back the honor that is due those who put their lives on the line for us who enjoy the peace and order that they provide.
Thank you to our local police force!
Donn Kittle
Owatonna