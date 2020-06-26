Boy, have our parks and trails been busy! Now it’s time to ramp up some organized programs too!
We are excited that dials are turning and we’re able to provide more for our residents. Please make sure you are following all of the COVID-19 protocols put forth to participate. It’s important to everyone these are followed so we continue to be allowed to open up and the dials don’t turn back with an outbreak. We appreciate your patience as we work to provide programs within allowable guidelines, this is a learning process for all of us!
Since we have so many people using our outdoor facilities, now is a good reminder for our seasoned trail users and our new users about some rules of the road for the trails.
Stay as near to the right side of the trail as you can.
Move over for those who are faster.
Travel in a consistent and predictable manner.
Pass on the left only after looking ahead and back.
Announce yourself by giving a signal to let others know you are passing.
Yield when entering or crossing trails or roadways.
When traveling with others, only use half the trail.
No racing or using excessive speed.
Do not approach dogs, or approach others with your dog.
Pets must be on a leash.
Clean up after your pets.
Leave no trace and throw your trash.
Maintain physical and social distancing.
Following these few simple rules can help make everyone’s trail experience be the best possible! Did you know that we have three Bike Repair Stations along the trails? They are placed at: the south trail head of North Straight River Parkway, the entrance of Kaplan’s Woods and in Dartt’s park by the small pavilion. An air pump and small tools are there for you to use!
Remember to take time out from your ride or hike too. We have memorial benches along the trail where you can take a break and enjoy the nature around you. We need to be sure and thank the generosity of many who helped Owatonna’s trails become what they are today! Land donors, memorial donors, Steele County SHIP and the MN DNR grants program. We look forward to more great things happening in the future!
Brooktree Golf Course offers Twilight Rates (after 5 p.m.) on weekdays and holidays, just $18 for 9-holes and a cart or $27 for 18-holes and a cart. Wednesday offers a food and golf special. Enjoy 18-holes with a cart and come back to The Broken Tee for a burger and fries when you’re done!
Look for all of our Parks & Recreation Month activities and the latest updates on facilities and programs on our website and Facebook pages!
