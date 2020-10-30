To the editor:
Wednesday’s paper announced the development of downtown property including a new Marriott hotel, restaurant, and other projects. Wonderful for Owatonna.
Annie Granlund did a nice job capturing the excitement and recognized many people involved in the process leading Mac Hamilton to move forward. One name briefly mentioned was Steve Judd.
It was Steve’s tireless effort, energy, and resources over many years meeting with people from all over the country and in town that was the true catalyst to move this forward. Steve spent huge amounts of time and money working and meeting with so many to come to the conclusion that downtown Owatonna was a tremendous opportunity. It has finally come to fruition.
The project is big for downtown. All businesses will be positively impacted by this project in so many ways. It will be exciting to see it move ahead.
Steve needs to be commended for his dedication and perseverance to move this to the next step. Congratulations and thank you, Steve
Dave Ramsey
Owatonna