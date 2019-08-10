<&firstgraph>One of the most important jobs I have as your state representative is making sure that your tax dollars are being used wisely and efficiently. Good stewardship of the public’s dollars and a commitment to transparency is something that should be at the top of every legislator’s priority list. That’s why we must do everything we can to root out waste, fraud, and abuse wherever it occurs.
Sadly, during the first eight months of Gov. Tim Walz’s administration, we have seen time and again that transparency and a commitment to good stewardship of your tax dollars is something that is not a priority.
During this year’s legislative session, the non-partisan Legislative Auditor (OLA) released a report detailing waste, fraud and, abuse in the state’s Childcare Assistance Program (CCAP). In response to the report, the Department of Human Services (DHS) placed its Inspector General on investigative leave as the department looked into the fraud allegations.
Last month, we learned that the investigation into the complaint against the Inspector General had not begun, even though the Inspector General has been on leave for four months and has collected roughly $42,000 in salary. Since then, the investigation has reportedly started nearly five months after the initial report.
Following the reports of fraud, waste, and abuse, DHS experienced an unprecedented leadership shakeup. It began with the unexpected resignations of Deputy Commissioners and longtime department employees Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson in July. That news was quickly followed by the resignation of DHS Commissioner Tony Lourey just days later, which was then followed by the “rescinded” resignations from Johnson and Wilson.
Health and Human Services (HHS) represents Minnesota’s largest budget area at 30 percent of the state’s spending — nearly $17 billion over two years. DHS is the largest agency in the state and is responsible for administering programs like Medicaid, MinnesotaCare, the Childcare Assistance Fund, MFIB, and SNAP.
It is simply unacceptable that the Legislature and the public have not received any explanation from Gov. Walz or his administration regarding these departures.
As Gov. Walz and DHS have been picking up the pieces of the personnel turmoil at the Department, news broke in early August that DHS overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation by $25.3 million for medication-assisted therapy treatments covered under Medicaid. The report from the Pioneer Press notes that over-payments had occurred over the past five years.
This is just another in a long line of fraud, waste, abuse, and transparency issues with DHS and the Walz administration.
In addition to the problems plaguing DHS, the Walz administration is now dealing with additional issues at the Department of Corrections as the Deputy Commissioner resigned last month. Shortly after her resignation, reports emerged that the former official was under investigation for allegations of lobbying on state time and leaking non-public personnel information about a sexual assault survivor.
Significant reforms and a cultural change are needed at the Department of Human Services and within the Administration.
<&firstgraph>Republicans have been sounding the alarm about waste, fraud, and abuse at DHS for years and it’s clear that DHS is not doing enough to stop activity that is costing taxpayers tens of millions each year.
<&firstgraph>To date, House Democrats have done little to address the problem. It’s time for House Democrats to stop ignoring the turmoil at DHS, hold hearings, and get answers to the questions we all have about Minnesota’s largest state agency.