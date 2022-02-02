The Mayor and I have begun making our rounds to deliver our annual State of the City Address to the community. We are sharing the presentation in person through speaking invitations as usual. In addition, this year we are also making this presentation available to more community members by producing a video that we’ll post on our website and air on our PEG Channel for cable subscribers to watch. This way, people can find out about the City’s biggest projects and initiatives without even leaving their homes.
Looking back on 2021
The State of the City Address provides a look back over the past year to highlight work across all departments. Here are a few interesting achievements:
• The Community Development Department helped seven new retail and industrial businesses open in Owatonna in 2021.
• Another growth indicator was the jump in building permits issued in 2021 for commercial projects – up to 226 from the 191 issued in 2020.
• The City also celebrated several ribbon cutting and groundbreaking events alongside businesses and on our downtown revitalization project.
• With the construction of three new market-rate apartment complexes, Owatonna has 122 brand new market-rate rental units and another 36 workforce house units.
• With growth comes the need for updating and adding new infrastructure. In 2021, plans got underway for expanding the capacity of our wastewater treatment plant.
• Several street and utility projects were completed as we plan for our future. Major improvements were started on Truman Avenue which will be completed in 2022. Bridge Street was completed with a new roundabout and median.
• Our Parks & Recreation Department saw increased use of Owatonna’s recreational assets and launched several new programs. River Springs Water Park had record-setting memberships and attendance levels.
• Improvements were made in several parks including a new inclusive playground at Manthey Park, a new basketball court at Brown Park and new inclusive playground equipment and accessible grills and picnic tables at Lake Kohlmier.
• The Library continued adding online resources and options for self check-out and pick-up.
• The Police Department continues addressing evolving crime patterns to ensure public safety.
• The Fire Department replaced its 1989 pumper truck with a new one that provides the latest pumping capacity and fire-fighting tools.
• Our Finance Department launched the implementation of a new enterprise resource management solution that will provide better business processes, more efficient workflows, internal controls and budget monitoring. This solution will also provide additional services online so business owners and residents can obtain permits and conduct other business with the City remotely via eCommerce.
Looking ahead at 2022
The State of the City Address is also an opportunity to look ahead at the coming year and provide highlights that we expect to be our priorities in 2022.
• The City will undergo a thorough and engaging process to determine how best to apply Owatonna’s federal funds being provided through the American Rescue Act. Decisions about how to use this one-time funding are being focused on investments that will be transformational for the community.
• Several projects I mentioned looking back on 2021 will be completed in 2022 including the implementation of our new financial software solution.
• We will also see more growth in the community with construction getting underway for Community Pathways, a new SMART Bus Garage and, of course, the new High School.
• Construction is also planned for Cemstone, a new Holiday Station Store, Monson Eyecare Center, a wine lounge in the former Bubba’s space.
• The City will also support construction of another 75 new apartments on Cedar Avenue North and 194 additional hotel rooms as Owatonna continues attracting significant investors.
• Public Works has a whole new list of street projects for 2022 which, in many cases, also include improvements on sidewalks, drainage and sanitary sewer systems. This department will also update our Stormwater Management Plan from 2006 to ensure it addresses the needs of our community today.
• Our Public Works Department staff will continue working with contractors to finish the Downtown Streetscape Project to provide a comfortable, inviting community living room environment in our historic downtown.
• Renovations at the library will include a new, accessible restroom, a drive-through book-drop and a new space to attract teens.
With each of these highlights looking back and looking ahead, we are able to demonstrate how we’re progressing on the City’s Strategic Plan through its four key focus areas: Economic Vitality, Infrastructure, Quality of Life and Efficient Effective Government. As the City Council and Mayor continue making decisions about Owatonna’s present and future, we encourage the community to get involved by serving on a board or commission, checking out the Council meetings in person or on our website at Owatonna.gov or contacting City staff for additional information. If you are unsure who to contact with a question or idea, you can always email info@ci.owatonna.mn.us.