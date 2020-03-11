To the editor:
Please join us in supporting Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who is authoring the Older Americans Act for reauthorization this spring. We are asking Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar to give this bill bi-partisan approval when it is introduced in legislation this spring.
As part of this bill, the Older Americans Act includes needed funding for the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Act. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that there are over 200,000 under the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease. Because of the young age, people living with Younger Onset Alzheimer’s disease do not qualify for support and service programs available to older Americans. This legislation will give these persons living with Younger Onset Alzheimer’s disease the needed resources and services to enhance their lives.
MaryAnne Higgins and Deb Gillard, co-chairs
2020 Owatonna Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Owatonna