Voting is the main tool, and the act of voting the main responsibility, for you and me to participate in selecting our elected officials. It is important that we encourage all citizens to register and to vote. The city of Owatonna Human Rights Commission encourages all eligible citizens in Owatonna to use their right to vote.
How do you vote? There are a number of sources that provide information, a primary source is the Office of Steele County Auditor, Laura Ihrke. The Steele County Auditor's Office is located at 630 Florence Ave in Owatonna. Their telephone number is 507 444-7 410 and website is co.steele.mnus/divisions/land _use_ and records/auditor/election _information.php. At the Auditor's Office you can register to vote and vote early prior to Election Day.
A second good source of information to vote or voting is the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State website sos.state.mn.us A more direct website to access "Elections and Voting" at Secretary of State website is mnvotes.org. (sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting). This website includes information about registering to vote, voting on election day, and other ways to vote. You can phone the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683).
If you have moved since you last voted, you will need to re-register. The Office of Minnesota Secretary of State's website provides answers to registration questions in such situations as: "I'm a college student, I'm in the military or living abroad, I have a criminal record, I'm under guardianship or have an impairment, I'm in a nursing home or hospital, I fear for my personal safety, I'm in a residential facility, I'm moving on or close to Election Day, I'm living temporarily in Minnesota, I'm homeless, My home is in foreclosure; and My home was destroyed."
You can register online, on paper, or on election day. On-line registration can be completed through the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State website. To register online you will need (1) a website address and (2) either a Minnesota drivers license, Minnesota identification card number, or the last four numbers of your social security number.
There are some time considerations for on-line or paper registering as registration temporarily closes twenty days before election until Election Day when Same Day Registration is allowed. Register by Oct. 13 for your name to be included in the roster books on Election Day which will save you time when going to vote.
If not properly registered you will not be able to vote. Take advantage of the flexibility to register to vote. The Owatonna Human Rights Commission hopes everyone will exercise their right to vote. If the commission can be of any assistance please contact us at ci.owatonna.mn.us/635/Hurnan-Rights-Cornrnission or 507- 444-4300.