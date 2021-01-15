Welcome 2021, oh how we have awaited your promise of a fresh start and an end to the chaos that has replaced our normal. While the transition into this new year hasn’t exactly been everything we were hoping for, it has afforded us the opportunity to reflect on what has gone well and our part in making it better.
We are not alone in this journey. Look around, we are surrounded by beautiful, caring people, who time and again have put their hearts and souls into making this community what it is. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to a strong and viable Steele County, we appreciate you!
We are fortunate at the United Way of Steele County to have just such a group of dedicated people supporting our mission, to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. Our board of directors, in addition to their fiduciary duties, also service on several committees. Many may be familiar with our Community Investments Committee that works with our partner agencies to provide funding and support throughout the year; however, did you know that we also have a Strategic Impact Committee that works to address unmet needs in our community?
On this committee, we identify community needs and find ways to help bridge the gaps and remove the obstacles that prevent people from achieving an enriched quality of life and economic opportunities. We accomplish this by collaborating with the people and organizations in our community that have a shared interest in developing solutions to these challenges. We serve as the conveners and connectors in our community, promoting open dialog, and creating a safe place to challenge the status quo. Do you have an idea that could benefit those in need in our community and you just can’t seem to get it off the ground? This is the committee that can help!
Some of the projects we have been working on include the Distance Learning Support Sites in Blooming Prairie, Owatonna and Medford, and the Mental Health Support Program for students K-5. We are currently working on Tax Preparation assistance for low-income families, Volunteers United – A local Volunteer Recruitment Center, and a Public Facing Legal Kiosk station in partnership with SMRLS. These are just a few of the programs up and beyond our work with our Partner Agencies that we are facilitating to serve our community better. We encourage you to sign up for our newsletter at www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org for regular updates on what is new and how you can help make a difference.
At the time of writing this column, we had not yet closed out campaign; however, I am happy to share that we were at 97% of our campaign goal and pushing hard to raise the remaining funds needs to support all the great work that is being done in our community for those in need. Hopefully, by my next column we’ll be able to report that we made our goal. Regardless, I couldn’t be more pleased with the outreach of support we received from our business partners, our educators, and each of you. We came into this campaign not knowing what would be possible, but confident that our community would come together and give it everything that had, so for that, thank you!
I also want to extend a huge thank you to Wenger Corp., our corporate campaign leader this year, for your partnership in securing the funds needed to support our community. You got creative and figured out a way to share the United Way message while also engaging your teams and having fun. You set the pace for all our workplace campaigns and it made a huge difference. We implemented things we would never have considered and guess what? It was successful! Thank you for leading the way and helping us to get as far as we did.
We want to hear from you. What are you interested in? How would you like to engage with our community? How can we partner together to have the greatest positive impact? Give us a call or send us a note. We’d love to hear your thoughts on how we can continue to strive to be better. Help us make 2021 the best year yet!