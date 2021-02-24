In the field of early childhood education, as with many others I suspect, there is a great deal of discussion about “bias,”
The term has risen to buzzword status and is becoming overused, as many things do once they become the lingo of a discipline. “Bias” at its core is simply a preference toward or against something, a propensity or predisposition. Newer dictionaries have added the term “prejudice” or “unreasoned” to their definitions, as if by reasoning with someone we can remove their bias which, according to this new definition, is apparently a bad thing. In the case of rutabagas, no amount of reasoning will change my bias against them.
If we approach “bias” as a neutral term and something that everyone has, we might go farther in creating room for discussion, which the world could sorely use. Instead, we have added the nuances of prejudice, unreasoned and other negative connotations. Along these lines, we have people apologizing for being white or American or middle class or Christian. To me, this is an “unreasoned” approach.
As I looked in the mirror the other evening, a random thought just came to me that I am a white woman in my mid-50s. ("Thank you, Capt. Obvious" might be inserted here). I cannot change that. I refuse to apologize for that. I cannot be anything other than Caucasian, nor can I change my age. I cannot change where I was born or to whom. Yet there are a great many “educated” people who want me to feel bad about myself or acknowledge my “wrongness” because of who I existentially am.
Believing that God made me, (I do recognize that this belief is a bias), I believe that I am who I am for a purpose and for a place and time. I believe I can be a person who is ever improving and growing, taking other perspectives into consideration. Some people see my self-confidence as arrogance, but the truth is, I like myself. Perhaps that comes with age. Perhaps it has something to do with the One in whom I believe.
There are some “biases” I may choose to keep after consideration. And this is where the division can begin. For instance, in a recent conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine, an employer said to be sure to read the Mayo Clinic information so that if you are on the fence about getting the vaccine, this would help “educate” you. Educate is another of those weaponized terms, like bias, used to produce a desired outcome with their use. The bottom-line thinking is once I am educated and read the Mayo Clinic information I will change my mind (my uneducated bias) and get the vaccine. They don’t want a give and take conversation. They want paternalism in another form.
Bias can equal ignorance. But telling someone that they are ignorant or racist or uneducated isn’t a great conversation starter. And who are any of us to say that another person’s bias is right or wrong? What incredible arrogance! If I do wish to change minds and hearts, for me it starts with conversations and relationships. Not mantras, should or labels, which are getting us nowhere.
In an episode of "Grey’s Anatomy," an African American teenage boy is shot by the police while trying to enter his own home. The doctors are unable to save him. They are angry and rightfully so. One of the patrolmen who is on the scene, awaiting the outcome, makes the remark to the angry doctor “I’m not racist.”
The doctor replies “I’m not talking about racism, I’m talking about bias.” The doctor took the label away. And I believe that if we too take the labels away and simply talk about bias for what it is, without guilt or condemnation, we might not be quite as stuck as we currently find ourselves.