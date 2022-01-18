Extreme temperatures, dry air, and bright sun can cause significant eye discomfort during the winter. Here are some issues you may experience and ways to care for and protect your eyes.
1. Dryness: Cold outside air does hold much moisture. Cold outside air is warmed to comfortable indoor temperatures to create indoor dryness rivalling that of the desert. And dry air feels colder prompting you to turn up your furnace drying the air even more. Dry skin, chapped lips and dry, irritated, itchy eyes are the result. Staying well hydrated and increasing your dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids, found in seafood and over-the counter supplements, may help. Additionally run a humidifier or vaporizer in your home, especially at night, and use over the-counter lubricating eye drops as needed.
2. Watery Eyes: Believe it or not, excessively watery eyes are often a symptom of dry eyes. Your body increases tear production to try to balance the dryness caused by low humidity, cold air, and biting winds. If your eyes start to water when you step outside, protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses. While it may seem counter-intuitive, if your eyes are watery even indoors, try using an over-the-counter ocular lubricant, especially before sleeping.
3. Light Sensitivity and Redness: Eye dryness, redness, and irritation are often accompanied by increased sensitivity to light and vision changes. Winter skies may seem dark and gloomy, but snowfall and ice create many reflective surfaces that can dramatically increase the amount of light your eyes receive. You may experience more blinking, discomfort, and other symptoms in bright winter light. Some people develop a condition known as “snow blindness,” which is a form of sunburn of the eyes. Always protect your eyes when you’re outdoors for long periods of time as when you’re walking, shoveling snow, or participating in winter sports like skiing or sledding. If you experience symptoms of eye sunburn, see your optometrist who can help reduce your discomfort and decrease the risk of long-term complications.
4. Vision Changes: While many winter eye health problems result from increased light and / or decreased moisture, you can also experience eye conditions caused by the cold temperature. Extremely low temperatures cause the blood vessels in and around the eyes to constrict, and this constriction may cause immediate vision changes, such as blurriness and double vision. These changes are most likely to occur when you stay outside for long periods of time in temperatures that are well below freezing. If you notice vision changes while out in the cold, move to a warm area as soon as possible. If your vision doesn’t return to normal after 30 minutes or so, seek help from an eye care professional.
5. Wear Your Sunglasses: While the sun sits lower in the sky in the winter months, UV rays are just as intense and reach your eyes from below as well as above your line of sight when sunlight bounces off wet and icy surroundings. This produces glare and doubles your exposure to harmful UV rays. Be sure to wear polarized sun lenses to shield your eyes from the glare. You’ll see better and more safely when driving or snowmobiling in the winter.
If you experience any of the winter eye issues above, consult your eye care professional. While some eye health issues will clear up as the temperatures rise, others may become more uncomfortable and potentially dangerous without medical attention. Schedule an eye exam and discuss your winter activities with your doctor. Your eye care professional will help you find the right eyewear to keep your peepers protected and comfortable through the winter months.
