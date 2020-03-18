Several springs ago a Bloomington dentist received some serious public derision for shooting a somewhat tame lion, even though he had paid for the privilege and that animal in question was intentionally (and, illegally) herded toward him by the safari guides. It is quite easy to call out like jackdaws from a distance and claim outrage, but that fails to take into consideration the guides trying to make a living; or, more importantly, the people living where lions roam freely who might be more concerned for their own safety, if not dining pleasure. I’ve eaten bear meat, and I suspect even lion meat tastes good if you’re hungry. After all, it is the encroachment of mankind into the habitat of animals far more than the other way around that creates the conflict. Perception is the better part of judgment. Children in Africa, hush now and don’t fear even better when the lion is not merely asleep, but actually dead tonight.
Around here, coyotes seem to be extremely plentiful and with fewer protections. Considered unwanted and unloved across most of our own nation, we even have an event in our county that kills coyotes to raise funds for cancer research. We can probably agree this is an honorable task and possibly more fun than a 5K, especially for the more sedentary. While there is no doubt that coyotes serve as a predator to maintain a check on rabbit and rodent populations, we often think of them as pests, potential chicken-coop raiders and otherwise undesirable to have around. There are actually a few cases in California where coyotes have attacked human toddlers, so there is little empathy on our part, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner notwithstanding.
Wolves, on the other hand, despite their terrifying history in European struggles, especially as codified in fairy tales, seem to have captured our fancy more closely aligned to lions. Both are apex predators, and are quite necessary for reining in the population of other various animals. Their importance in the balance of Nature is beneficial, since wolves take only the sick, old and weak in any herd, thus ultimately preventing disease spread and improving the overall strength and vitality of the deer & moose population. While I do not doubt the veracity of such analysis, ask any northern farmer how he feels about losing cattle or sheep, and you’ll get a different opinion. Proximity can change perceptions.
We are told that there is no history of wolves attacking humans in North America, but considering how little wolves leave remaining behind, you do have to wonder if despite a lack of evidence, someone somewhere is wondering why their woodsy pal, Joey, doesn’t write letters any more. Perhaps Joey has been unceremoniously invited to dinner. Certainly it is a potential, much as does happen in Africa with lions, or India with tigers. As has been noted elsewhere, “Do not meddle in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup”…
I recently fielded a story from someone in northeastern Minnesota who was golfing at one of the finer local courses up there with a few Twin Citians. At one point the howling of wolves drifted across the fairway, and one woman remarked how beautiful it was to hear them in their natural habitat. A few holes later, on the backside of the green, the reason and result was on clear display in front of them: four wolves were tearing apart a large deer, barely off the grassy area in the woods, quite gory and visible to all. Suddenly the same person was lamenting the fate of the poor deer, and blabbed on about something to be done about such a horrendous display of killing frenzy. As English philosopher Thomas Hobbes pointed out, albeit more in reference to humans, life in Nature is “nasty, brutish and short.” My friends in northern Minnesota have pointed out the reason wolves fear us is not because we are larger or more ferocious, but we can kill from a distance. They will insist that occasionally shooting at wolves is an excellent reminder regarding technology and superior firepower as a deciding factor in Nature’s hierarchy.
While it is quite easy for a Twin Cities suburban nature-lover to rail against the thoughts and actions of northern Minnesotans, and decry any attempts to alter the wilderness visited only on occasion by said suburbanites, perhaps we can solve a couple of concerns with a single action. Among the problems in the Twin Cities, other than noise, pollution & crime, is the intrusion of nature into everyday lives in unpleasant ways. I speak here of territorial deer crashing through their image on sliding glass doors in Bloomington; or raccoons upsetting garbage cans in Burnsville while foraging for easy food. The root of this issue is the lack of apex predators such as wolves, long absent from the huge expanse of the Minnesota River Valley, itself now a game sanctuary. Perhaps by introducing a herd we can both reduce the overpopulation of pesky animals while providing the mournful voices of a wolf pack to the urban and suburban communities so long deprived of this natural element. Sounds like win-win to me.
Imagine the sheer thrill of lifting a glass of on-site brewed craft ale while downing a locally sourced vegan dinner from an overlook easily reached from our international airport, having just purchased some outdoor gear and clothing at the Mall of America. This is wilderness without the long trip north, the dulcet howl of wolves drifting up from the lowlands of Fort Snelling State Park and across the open air section of the modern bistro. Remember to muse about why your neighbor and cross-country skiing partner didn’t make it to the brew pub that evening. Perhaps he was invited to dinner elsewhere…