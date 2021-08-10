Recently, I was driving myself and a couple of co-workers/friends to our annual company picnic. It was a glorious day. After parking my car, my friend asked, “Why didn’t you park closer, like over there?” “Well, there is shade here so of course, I am going to park in the shade.” My dad always looked for a shady spot in the summer, and I am of course, my father’s daughter.
I so enjoy the insurance commercials about how we become like our parents. It starts insidiously enough. My dad was not a big celebration person. At Christmas time, my mother did the baking, the buying of gifts, the decorating, the wrapping of gifts, the cooking and cleaning of the house. My dad paid for the gifts for his seven children and showed up for the gift opening. Dad would patiently watch gifts being opened, just as surprised as we were, and then he scrutinized the area to see if there were salvageable bows and gift wrap. My dad was a recycler decades before it was fashionable. I am pretty sure he was more about saving money than he was about saving the environment, but whatever.
We all thought it was ridiculous that dad would be scrounging the gifts and wrappings for a couple of undamaged bows. However, eventually I had my own children and paid for my own bows and gift wrap. Watching the beautifully adorned presents being torn and crumpled in seconds, I started to think that saving bows and gift wrap wouldn’t be such a crazy idea. In fact, it seemed to be a very sensical idea. I have a huge bag of gift bows, some likely dating from the early 2000s.
Not to be outdone, my mom also recycled in the kitchen. We had a drawer with several pieces of carefully folded aluminum foil. If my mom covered a pan of bars or a casserole, and if it survived the paws of seven children and was clean, my mom would take the foil, flatten it, and reuse it. We also reused the plastic bags from our lunches. Once I was paying my own way, I too thought it ridiculous to throw away perfectly good foil, so I now have a drawer with carefully folded sheets of aluminum. My children recently were visiting the horrors of reusing plastic baggies. “Oh my gosh, that was the worst, if one day you brought grapes in the baggie, and the next day, mom would tuck a sandwich in there, and the moisture from the grapes would make the sandwich soggy. So disgusting.” “Exactly, and mom, how could you put potato chips in a baggies one day, and then stuff a brownie in the same bag the next day. You realize, mother, that our classmates were aware that we reused our baggies, and we were shamed for this.”
“Well,” I said, “you probably would have been shamed more if you didn’t have a lunch at all.”
I think I tend to be a decent mix of both my parents. I have inherited the affinity to read aloud interesting articles which I find in the newspaper or online. To inform my offspring of tidbits of knowledge seems like a parental responsibility, a belief my father also shared. I wonder if ever while he was reading an article, he looked up to find his kids oblivious to his words, and instead of listening, distracted by a screen. We probably were focused on the television more times than not, but at least dad didn’t have to contend with cell phones, the nemesis of all parent-child relationships.
My dad was also a nature buff. As a farmer, he basically lived outdoors. He knew so much about the changes in weather and subtle ways he could try to wield the environment. Dad was a “take time to smell the flowers” kind of guy. He walked very slowly, observing and analyzing things. He was in his 80s when I found an acorn he had found and put by the sink. He loved birds and kept a bird book handy to identify unknown species. I too enjoy the many different birds we have in our area and keep a stocked hummingbird feeder at eye level so I can enjoy watching them flitter around from the leisure of my couch. A few years ago, my kids took a picture of me as I got amazingly close to a hummingbird sipping from the feeder. Instead of being amazed by my proximity to the bird, they took the picture and transposed it into several scenes, including one where I am being swallowed by a shark, another where I was being dunked on by LeBron James, and one where I am looking over Jesus’ shoulder at the Last Supper. They mock me, but one of my sons, who owns a swanky camera has been known to take pictures of a bird or two.
And that’s the thing. When you are a kid, you are sure you won’t eventually evolve into your parents because you find them to be such dorks when you are a teenager. My daughter left for college last fall and in the spring was enjoying a beautiful day with her friends on a walk. After a half hour or so, her friends commented on how amazed they were about her knowledge of different types of flowers. “Wow, how do you know so many species of flowers?” her friends inquired. Sheepishly, she responded, “Umm, well my mom really likes flowers.” I was never so proud.
Both of my parents passed away two years ago, but their tidbits of wisdom live on. My kids have heard on multiple occasions, “Better for a child to cry when they are young, than for a parent to cry when they are old.” “It is not how much you make, but how much you spend.” And finally, “a kid who hasn’t learned to work by the time they are 18 years old, probably never will.” One of the beautiful things about becoming middle aged, is accepting that your parents were not perfect, but they imparted with you many gifts, and not the wrapped kind.