The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University has recently released the results of a new study that shows adults in the United States are more likely to embrace a new religion known as Moralistic Therapeutic Deism or MTD for short. The study found that nearly four out of 10 adults (38%) draw either heavily or moderately from the virtual smorgasbord of beliefs embodied in MTD.
Sociologist Christian Smith originally identified MTD as the “de facto dominant religion among contemporary teenagers in the United States” in his 2005 work titled, Soul Searching: The Religious and Spiritual Lives of American Teenagers. MTD is not only rapidly seducing young adults but it has also seduced many followers from the preceding older (but not necessarily wiser) generations including the “baby boomer” generation. MTD believers cling to the ideas that:
A deity exists who created and orders the world and watches over life on earth.
This deity, called “God,” wants people to be good, nice, and fair to each other, as taught in the Christian Bible and by most world religions.
This deity does not need to be directly involved in one’s life, except when needed to resolve a problem.
The central goal of life is to be happy and to feel positive about oneself.
All people who are good will go to heaven after this life.
MTD exists in a simplistic three-part central doctrine or teaching. First, the follower must seek to be a good and moral person in order to live a good and happy life. This means the follower needs to strive to exemplify all the attributes of a socially upstanding person with the ultimate objective of feeling positive about oneself.
Second, this faith has therapeutic benefits. This is not a religion that requires the burdens of repentance, confession, absolution or atonement. The faith’s teachings do not require the individual to act out his or her faith in pious worship practices or observations. Rather, the central thought seems to be about one’s subjective well-being, being able to resolve problems and get along agreeably with other people, while simultaneously developing positive self-esteem through the subjective feelings of gratefulness, happiness, security, and serenity.
Finally, MTD is about a belief in a particular kind of deity. This deity, who without question exists, is the one who created the world and the universe, and is the one who defines morality in a very general non-intrusive manner, preferring to stay at a comfortable distance from the follower’s day-to-day activities and undertakings. However, when in a pinch, the deity will gladly intervene upon request to resolve something that is perceived as bad by the follower. There are no central sacred writings or an assembly of declarations in MTD, as the faith comes strictly through personal feelings and experiences.
Like any false teaching or religion of the past and present, MTD did not just instantaneously appear out of nowhere. According to Smith, “[MTD] appears to operate as a parasitic faith. It cannot sustain its own integral, independent life. Rather it must attach itself like an incubus to established historical religious traditions, feeding on their doctrines and sensibilities, and expanding by mutating their theological substance to resemble its own distinctive image.”
According to George Barna, Director of Research and co-founder of the Cultural Research Center, “In their view [those who subscribe to MTD], the local church exists primarily to offer supportive and upbeat community rather than worship, service, guidance toward holiness, or a genuine relationship with God. And MTD is abundantly pluralistic, encouraging people to do whatever works or feels good rather than that which fits with biblical principles.”
Pastors and congregations that insist upon sound church doctrine, biblical principles, and orthodoxy are under fire to be more like the ideas promoted by MTD. However, throughout church history, doctrinal confession and orthodoxy served to unite and preserve Christ’s church since the ascension of Jesus Christ.
In short, MTD is just another form of legalism and relativism, inevitably creating schism by belligerently labeling doctrinal confession, biblical principles, and orthodoxy as dead, cold, heartless, and irrelevant.
What this means is that the language of the Christian faith is being replaced right before our eyes with a worldly cheap grace, subjective moralism, and individual self-justification. Better said, it is the manifestation of the false and emasculated form of Christianity that 20th-century theologian H. Richard Neubauer prophetically saw coming as a “God without wrath brought men without sin into a kingdom without judgment through the ministrations of a Christ without a cross.” In the most simplistic terms, MTD is a Christ-less faith that leads to eternal death. May Jesus Christ preserve His church.