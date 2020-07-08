When the coronavirus pandemic hit Minnesota in March, schools were closed, businesses were shuttered and everyone had to very quickly adapt to a series of changes in their lifestyles and daily routines.
Nearly four months later, we are all still adapting and adjusting. Even though it’s summer, many of our staff are hard at work developing plans for the various possible scenarios for school this fall. Gov. Tim Walz asked schools to prepare for three different possibilities, based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health: in-person learning incorporating social distancing; distance learning; and a hybrid of the two
Much was learned from our experience with distance learning in the spring. Our staff are hard at work considering how best to provide quality learning, no matter which scenario comes to pass. Not only are we incorporating improvements based on all that was learned last spring, we are also considering innovative ways to leverage this opportunity to give students and families a more flexible school experience that better fits their needs.
Gov. Walz is announcing a decision the week of July 27 on what the reopening of schools should look like in Minnesota. This will enable him to use the latest available pandemic data to make an informed decision. Parents and staff will receive information about plans for Owatonna students the first week of August.
Another focus for us this summer has been ensuring we have a solid financial foundation for our schools, our staff and our programs. We - like most Minnesota school districts and many in our community - are feeling financial pressures. What we know:
● State funding is not keeping pace with inflation or increasing educational costs. If state funding had kept pace with inflation since 2003, Owatonna Public Schools would have received an additional $3 million last school year alone.
● Required academic and support programs cost the district nearly $7 million more than it receives each year from the state and federal governments.
● If our current operating levy is not renewed in November 2020, the district will lose $2.5 million per year, requiring cuts to programs and services.
● Owatonna’s voter-approved operating levy is in the bottom third of the Big 9 schools — and lower than Faribault and Northfield. These levies are one way local communities support their schools and help pay for school operating costs.
Based on a thorough review of district long-term financial projections and extended planning discussions with the School Board and staff, my leadership team and I recommended placing two school funding requests on the November 3, 2020 ballot. We also recommended making more than $5 million in budget cuts over the next three years, to balance the burden between the district and the community.
The first question would ask for a simple renewal of the district’s existing operating levy which is about to expire. The second question would phase-in increases to the district’s operating levy in 2022 and 2025. By phasing in the increase over time, it also phases in the tax impact — with no tax increase until 2022. The additional revenue provided if question two is approved would enable the district to maintain quality programming and activities, appropriate class sizes and career-technical education programs, while providing financial stability for the next decade. The School Board is scheduled to vote on the recommendation at its July 13 meeting.
Thank you for your continued partnership, patience and support as we all navigate these uncharted waters. We are #OwatonnaProud!