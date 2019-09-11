Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.